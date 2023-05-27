FINAL FIGHT

THE final battle involving former boxing World champion Claude Noel may be one to give him a proper send-off.
Matchmaker Boxu Potts has renewed his call for the State to assist in the burial of the former WBA lightweight World champ.
Last Sunday, at age 74 (1948-2023), Noel passed away, the circumstances of his death unknown.
Noel won a World boxing title in 1981, at a time when there were just two major boxing bodies in the world—the WBA and the WBA—and there were no Caribbean champions. Potts said the significance of Noel’s victory is gargantuan.
“He’s an icon,” insisted Potts. “Claude Noel put Trinidad and Tobago on that map when he won that World title.”
Potts said that to date, there had been no tangible positive response for calls for State involvement, and that they had been re-directed to Social Services for assistance. Potts felt such assistance was not enough, and refuses to relent with his call for better to be done for the former World champion.
“We got State assistance to bury Fitzroy Guiseppi, through (former sport minister) Roger Boynes, and he (Guiseppi) was not even a World champion. He had only fought for the World title,” Potts recalled. “He died in Jamaica and we were able to bring his body back here and bury him.”
Potts was manager of Giselle Salandy, the outstanding female boxer who died tragically in a car accident in January 2009. Salandy held multiple World titles, including the WBA, WBC, IWBF, WIBA, WIBF and GBU female titles.
“The same occurred with Giselle Salandy under Gary Hunt (former sport minister),” Potts added, “When she died, the Sport Ministry said this was our fighter. It was not a State funeral, but they assisted and gave her a good send-off.”
Contacted yesterday, Rennie Noel, nephew of the former World champ, told Sunday Express that no funeral date had yet been set, and that the family was still waiting for relatives to come from abroad before proceeding. He has also had no feedback from the authorities, although he was aware that there were calls for Noel to have a State-assisted funeral.
Noel’s nephew acknowledged he has seen reports in the press by persons asking that Noel be given State assistance, but he has gotten no feedback thus far.
“Nobody has gotten onto me as yet,” Noel’s nephew stated. “I have no other information.”