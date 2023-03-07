Final push

TTO senior hockey women’s coach Glenn “Fido” Francis will begin the final phase of his preparation ahead of the June 4-11 Hockey 5s in Jamaica, and the June 23-July 8 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games tours.
For the last week, the former men’s senior national team coach has enlisted the assistance of USA coach Jon Esposito, head field hockey coach at the Notre Dame University of Maryland.
As the training — they have been doing double sessions per day over the last week — intensified in number and quality, Francis is pleased by the uptick in attendance over the past few weeks, in a training schedule that has now been increased to five days per week and where fitness and training combine with a special emphasis on tactical game simulations.
“Jon is really good working with young girls especially. He is here and has paid his way because he wants to be there to experience working with a national team — he never worked with the national team — and he brings a lot of experience and a lot of knowledge to bear on our team,” said Francis.
The spike in intensity has meant pushing his charges above their threshold as their fitness has increased and also includes more scenario-laden game situations and game play as he prepares for two tournaments in one month in June.
“Also we have been playing a lot of games against the men and that will help with speed and physicality. So things are going good but there is still a lot of hard work because we don’t have a pitch to train. But we really have appreciated the time on the turf at the Police Barracks, thanks to the TTPS and their Sports Club,” commented Francis, adding that he didn’t want to really comment on the delayed astro turf at the National Hockey Centre that is over six years behind schedule’
Francis is still working on a plan to have heralded hockey player and coach Kwandwane Browne return for a two-week camp at the end of May.
The former senior men’s team goalkeeper is hoping to do very well in the two tournaments including securing qualifying spots for the World 5s next year and the Pan Am Games (by virtue of a top-two finish at CAC).
With some of his women having to juggle scholastic and work commitments, Francis will also have to manage his roster based on their availability. Despite that, however, the veteran coach is still optimistic about his team’s ability to advance.
“Our chances are pretty good. At CAC, we have the Cubans and Mexicans and then the Caribbean countries who we always toss up with. At the Hockey 5s, we have the USA. I think we have a good chance there too. We still have about three months to get fitter and to ensure we have the key players in for each tournament,” he concluded.
TTO women’s training squad: Amanda George, Amie Olton, Arresia Sandy, Brianna Govia, Daniella Cabralis, Daniella Martin, Gabrielle Thompson, Guan Anya Sealy, Jamie James, Naomi Sampson, Sarah Sampson, Savannah de Freitas, Shaniah de Freitas, S’my Charles, T’Shana Chance, Tahirah Wynne, Zene Henry (local-based players)
Catherine Benjamin, Chelsea Dey, Dana de Gannes, Felicia Ashby, Kaitlyn Olton, Kayla Brathwaite, Kimberly Young, Nicole Whiteman, Sarah Olton, Talia Sealy (foreign-based players)