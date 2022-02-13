‘FINAL’ QUEST

Romario Shepherd joined the million-dollar club at the Indian Premier League after Sunrisers Hyderabad picked up the Guyana and West Indies all-rounder on the second day of the mega auction, yesterday.

The 27-year-old, who has played just 14 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), sparked a bidding war before Sunrisers beat out challenges from Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Rajasthan Royals, in a deal worth US$1.03 million.