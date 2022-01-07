Final Red Force trial match next week

Jayden Seales

ON DUTY WITH WEST INDIES: Jayden Seales.

Trinidad and Tobago cricketers will have one final opportunity to impress the Red Force selectors next week as the team gears up for the return of regional four-day cricket next month.

The players have been building up towards the restart of regional first-class cricket and coach David Furlonge is pleased with the progress of the team so far despite a myriad of challenges. Among the challenges was a bout of Covid-19 in the camp following the most recent trial match last month.

All who would have contracted the virus have since recovered and are back in training but the incident has forced the Red Force to tighten its Covid-19 protocols and precautions, especially with the four-day tournament set to bowl off next month.

“After the practice game at the Oval, we had a few cases but we self-quarantined and those who had Covid have gotten a clean bill of health and are back out to practice and we are back out to training,” Furlonge revealed.

“We have enhanced our Covid-19 protocol now. One of the protocols we have is that once you have Covid we ask you to stay away for 21 days and we ask that once you have any symptoms that you see a doctor and before you return to training you will need to provide a negative test, even if it might be the common cold,” the coach continued.

“If you are positive, you need to have two negative tests before you return to practice. It’s a thing where we can select the team today, and a day before we leave, someone gets Covid, then we’d have to change the team and do contact tracing. So, we have to tighten our players,” he added.

Despite the challenges, Furlonge said the players remained upbeat and enthusiastic and said there is stiff competition among the players. “Guys have been enthusiastic and it is competitive. We have some places opening up,” Furlonge noted.

He said fast bowler Jayden Seales, who would have been in the Red Force travelling team, was selected for West Indies and will probably be unavailable while Darren Bravo, who captained the team in the previous season, is also on West Indies duty and could miss the first half of the season.

“So, there are places opening up and the young fellas are looking to challenge for those spots,” Furlonge noted.

“We have a final training session on Monday as we prepare for a final trial game starting on Wednesday after which the team will be selected and after that we will have the Red Force team verses the ‘best of the rest’ as a sort of preparation for the team,” he continued.

Asked about the captaincy of the team, Furlonge said: “It is still up in the air. We have to discuss it and see who we come up with. It might be an interim captain because the last two rounds will be played in May when Bravo and the other players will be back here.”

Giving an update on the fitness of the players in training, the Red Force coach said about 75 per cent of them would have passed the fitness test. “It comes in different parts. We have one or two players now that still have to pass the cardio or yo-yo test. We would do another test on January 17 to ensure that everybody is at the level we want them to be but so far the fitness, despite the interruption, has been good,” Furlonge reported.

“The senior guys are pretty fit like Jason Mohammed, Imran Khan, Denesh Ramdin and Lendl Simmons. They all passed the yo-yo test on November 3 and they all met the required standard of 40. Everybody is basically fit. Yes, we had some niggles and unfortunately yes, we had some Covid cases but we are over that now and moving forward,” he concluded.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WI women assemble ahead of S/Africa tour

The West Indies women kick off 2022 with a medical and fitness camp in Barbados starting tomorrow as they gear up for a four-match ODI series against South Africa in Johannesburg, later this month.

Yesterday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced a squad of 23 players for the camp which will run to January 14, ahead of the team’s departure for South Africa.

SEASON PREMIERE

SEASON PREMIERE

West Indies white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard is happy to be back with the team and said the regional side will be looking to play a brand of cricket that will enable them to win all three matches against Ireland, starting with the first One-Day International today at Sabina Park, in Jamaica.

Djokovic will be allowed to compete

Tennis world No.1 Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play in the French Open later this year even if he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, France’s sports minister said yesterday.

Australia’s decision to revoke a visa Djokovic had been granted on the basis of a medical exemption ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne has stirred furore, pitting those who say he should never have been offered entry against his supporters.

Final Red Force trial match next week

Final Red Force trial match next week

Trinidad and Tobago cricketers will have one final opportunity to impress the Red Force selectors next week as the team gears up for the return of regional four-day cricket next month.

The players have been building up towards the restart of regional first-class cricket and coach David Furlonge is pleased with the progress of the team so far despite a myriad of challenges. Among the challenges was a bout of Covid-19 in the camp following the most recent trial match last month.

Sarwan named on selection panels

Sarwan named on selection panels

Former West Indies stroke-maker, Ramnaresh Sarwan, was named as the last West Indies men’s selector, joining new chairman Desmond Haynes and head coach Phil Simmons in a new-look panel which will serve for the next 2 1/2 years.

TTCB urges players to vaccinate

Although there is no timeline for the restrictions on contact sports to be lifted, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) is all set to return to the field of play next month once the Ministry of Health gives the green light.

Yesterday, TTCB president Azim Bassarath provided an overview of the Board’s plans for 2022, which included a detailed Covid-19 return to play policy and fixtures for the season ahead, as well as a promise to the fraternity that cricket will not become a Covid-19 fatality.