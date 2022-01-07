Final Red Force trial match next week

Trinidad and Tobago cricketers will have one final opportunity to impress the Red Force selectors next week as the team gears up for the return of regional four-day cricket next month.
The players have been building up towards the restart of regional first-class cricket and coach David Furlonge is pleased with the progress of the team so far despite a myriad of challenges. Among the challenges was a bout of Covid-19 in the camp following the most recent trial match last month.
All who would have contracted the virus have since recovered and are back in training but the incident has forced the Red Force to tighten its Covid-19 protocols and precautions, especially with the four-day tournament set to bowl off next month.
“After the practice game at the Oval, we had a few cases but we self-quarantined and those who had Covid have gotten a clean bill of health and are back out to practice and we are back out to training,” Furlonge revealed.
“We have enhanced our Covid-19 protocol now. One of the protocols we have is that once you have Covid we ask you to stay away for 21 days and we ask that once you have any symptoms that you see a doctor and before you return to training you will need to provide a negative test, even if it might be the common cold,” the coach continued.
“If you are positive, you need to have two negative tests before you return to practice. It’s a thing where we can select the team today, and a day before we leave, someone gets Covid, then we’d have to change the team and do contact tracing. So, we have to tighten our players,” he added.
Despite the challenges, Furlonge said the players remained upbeat and enthusiastic and said there is stiff competition among the players. “Guys have been enthusiastic and it is competitive. We have some places opening up,” Furlonge noted.
He said fast bowler Jayden Seales, who would have been in the Red Force travelling team, was selected for West Indies and will probably be unavailable while Darren Bravo, who captained the team in the previous season, is also on West Indies duty and could miss the first half of the season.
“So, there are places opening up and the young fellas are looking to challenge for those spots,” Furlonge noted.
“We have a final training session on Monday as we prepare for a final trial game starting on Wednesday after which the team will be selected and after that we will have the Red Force team verses the ‘best of the rest’ as a sort of preparation for the team,” he continued.
Asked about the captaincy of the team, Furlonge said: “It is still up in the air. We have to discuss it and see who we come up with. It might be an interim captain because the last two rounds will be played in May when Bravo and the other players will be back here.”
Giving an update on the fitness of the players in training, the Red Force coach said about 75 per cent of them would have passed the fitness test. “It comes in different parts. We have one or two players now that still have to pass the cardio or yo-yo test. We would do another test on January 17 to ensure that everybody is at the level we want them to be but so far the fitness, despite the interruption, has been good,” Furlonge reported.
“The senior guys are pretty fit like Jason Mohammed, Imran Khan, Denesh Ramdin and Lendl Simmons. They all passed the yo-yo test on November 3 and they all met the required standard of 40. Everybody is basically fit. Yes, we had some niggles and unfortunately yes, we had some Covid cases but we are over that now and moving forward,” he concluded.