FINAL REMATCH

THE TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS (TKR) will face off against the Barbados Royals in the Massy Women’s CPL T20 final today from 2:30 p.m. in St Kitts.
The encounter is a re-match of the SKYEXCH 6ixty final last month and TKR skipper Deandra Dottin’s side will be seeking to reverse fortunes when they succumbed to the challenge from Royals captain Hayley Matthews and saw the Barbados franchise lift that crown.
TKR were awaiting the outcome of the Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match yesterday—a virtual semi-final—to determine their final opponents, after TKR had secured their final spot Thursday with a no-result that gave them an unassailable three points.
And although it wasn’t a flawless performance, the Royals showed that championship DNA to emerge victorious by four wickets at Warner Park against a Warriors team that has not managed to gain that winning taste this season.
When the Warriors batted first, captain Stafanie Taylor with 32 not out, held the innings together to ensure her side reached 100 for seven in their 20 overs, in a wild finish in which her team lost four wickets for four runs, including three in the final over (two run outs and an lbw verdict).
That slump was engineered by a combination of great fielding by Royals’ Britney Cooper who launched two accurate throws from long-on that were neatly collected by the bowler Fatima Sana to execute the dismissals of Rachel Vincent (one) and Shabika Ganjabi (zero).
Earlier, Chamari Attapaththu (19) and Rashada Williams had gotten the Amazon Warriors off to a solid start, as they reached 34 in the first six overs before Attapththu fell lbw to Sana. Williams fell one over latter to the consistent Shakera Selman, bowled neck and crop.
Taylor and Shermaine Campbell then put on 36 for the fourth wicket before the collapse.
Matthews (22) and fellow opener Aaliyah Alleyne also seemed to have stabilised the Royals innings with 22 from the Powerplay overs. But then Gajnabi got both Alleyne (ten) and Cooper (zero) to nick faint edges through to Warriors keeper Shermaine Campbelle off consecutive deliveries. Then after a 30-run partnership with Chloe Tryon, Matthews failed to take advantage of the life she received off an Ayabonga Khaka over preceding Shamilia Connell’s over.
And on the first ball of the sixth, Matthews cut Connell to point where her opposite number Taylor held the catch. Khaka got Tryon (19) before Qiana Joseph powered 16 from the 17th over bowled by Karishma Ramharack that tilted the game in the Royals’ favour. And Joseph completed the job, smacking Cherry Ann Fraser’s final ball over the long-on boundary for the win at the end of the 19th over.
Summarised scores:
Guyana Amazon Warriors 100-7, 20 overs (Stafanie Taylor 32; Fatima Sana 2/27, Shakera Selman 2/16)
vs Barbados Royals 103-6, 19 overs (Qiana Joseph 30 not out, Hayley Matthews 22)
—Royals won by four wickets.