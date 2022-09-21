FINANCIALS BLOCKED

A VERBAL fall-out between FIFA Normalisation Committee chairman Robert Hadad and influential Terminix La Horquetta Rangers managing director and aspiring TTFA presidential candidate Richard Ferguson occurred when the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association‘s (TTFA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) took place yesterday at the Home of Football, Couva.
The incident was said to have taken place after delegates blocked passage of the TTFA’s financial statements for 2020 and 2021, thus further crippling the Association’s efforts to obtain its FIFA subvention, its only regular source of funding.
The two men had disagreed during the meeting itself, but were reported to have had a full falling-out afterward.
Two sources confirmed the incident.
Recently the Normalisation Committee, of which Hadad is chairman, blocked Ferguson’s Ascension Tournament from staging an invitational Caribbean football competition.
Prior to the meeting, Eastern Football Association president Kieron Edwards wrote to Hadad querying certain aspects of the TTFA’s financial statements. In his correspondence Edwards said: “The figure stated for fixed assets on the Statement of Financial Position of the Audited Financial Statements was incorrect, then how did the balance sheet balance? This suggests that there is also a corresponding error on the credit side of the Financial Statements referred to as a compensating error.”
Yesterday, Edwards informed the Trinidad Express that member delegates had similar concerns. Some 31 delegates were reported to have turned up, minus the Tobago delegates and others from rural areas. Almost all voted in favour of a postponement, with a few abstentions.
“The audited statements did not pass. We postponed the audited statement for 17 days in which (time) we (can) have some discussions with the Normalisation Committee about some concerns which the membership has.”
FIFA, the governing body for world football, requires its member associations to submit approved audited accounts before FIFA subventions are disbursed. However, Edwards suggested that the non-approval of the TTFA accounts might just be temporary.
“In 17 days, we will proceed to approve it at that point,” he said. “If there are any amendments to be had, any changes to be had... we will have it passed at that time.”
The Express tried to reach TTFA general secretary Amiel Mohammed yesterday for comment but calls went unanswered.