Finding the right mix

With the ICC T20 World Cup coming up at the end of the year, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons is on the clock to ascertain the right combination for his team’s title defence and that process he said will start with the Sri Lanka series on Wednesday in Antigua.
However, although he is keen on giving opportunities to players, Simmons insisted that winning matches and series is still a priority and that they will have to balance the two.
He noted that by July-August, the West Indies should have settled on the 15 or 16 players that will be make the trip to India for the T20 World Cup. “We trying to make sure that our combinations, as I said when it comes to July or maybe the beginning of August, maybe the Pakistan series, we know exactly what the combinations are that we need to take to the World Cup because we have a fair idea of how the Indian grounds are what we are taking there,” Simmons told the media during a Zoom call yesterday.
“We need to start seeing how the make up of our team goes. We need to make sure people are able to do the job that we want them to do whether it is at the top of the batting order, the middle, or the end. And it is the same with the bowling. We’ve got to identify as soon as possible who’s going to bowl our new ball and who’s going to bowl at the death and so it starts from now. So by the time we are playing Australia in some T20s in July, we must know who is our final 15 or 16 to go to the World Cup,” the West Indies head coach added.
Simmons said while there will be opportunities for players, “I have no plans to rotate (player) as such. We are going to pick the best Xi for the game and then we’ll see how things work out. It’s a case of also trying to win games and win series so we play it as we see it.”
As for the role where Gayle will slot into the batting line-up, Simmons said there is no set position when it comes to the teams batting line-up.
“The batting, when we get to the game, for me there is no set position. People have got to learn to do what they have to do for the team wherever they are asked to do it and that is what these guys are prepared to do,” the coach explained.
He also noted that it will be a boost to have Gayle and fast-bowler Fidel Edwards back in the squad as the start preparing for the World Cup.
“We see what Chris Gayle did in his last IPL stint and he shows that both with the bat and on the field, he looks fitter and feels better and he is still hitting the ball as we want to see him do it,” Simmons said of the ‘Universe Boss’.
As for Edwards, he said “We’ve seen Fidel in the last CPL and we have seen that he can still muster over 90 miles per hour with his searing yorkers both at the top end and at the back end of the innings so it is great to have the two of them with us.”
The coach also backed the fitness standards being instituted in the team and as part of the selection panel he said “I agree with it totally...I might be the one pushing it more than anything else.”
Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas all failed to meet the minimum fitness standard in time for selection consideration and will miss both the T20 and ODI series.