Fire capture Open KO

Fire won the COURTS Open knockout tournament Saturday when they beat Defence Force in the final at the Eastern Regional Sports Arena in Tacarigua.
In a competition of two halves of 20 minutes that allowed two male players per team on the court, Fire won the deciding match 33-25.
Fire’s male addition, Keon Russell, made his presence felt at goal attack, making 15 of his 22 attempts in support of star shooter Joelisa Cooper who shot 18 of 25.
The pair combined to thwart the effort of Defence Force’s Kerry McMillan who was the game’s top-scorer with 19 goals from 25 attempts.
To get to the final, Fire overwhelmed MIC 42-9, with Cooper getting 22 goals from her 30 attempts, while Russell sank 18 of 25. Previously, they had beaten TT Post 45-6.
Meanwhile, in a much closer match, Defence Force stopped Police 22-18 to reach the final, with McMillan getting 19 goals. Earlier, they also stopped UWI 52-4.