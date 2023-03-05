Fire capture Open KO

Fire won the COURTS Open knockout tournament Saturday when they beat Defence Force in the final at the Eastern Regional Sports Arena in Tacarigua.

In a competition of two halves of 20 minutes that allowed two male players per team on the court, Fire won the deciding match 33-25.

Fire’s male addition, Keon Russell, made his presence felt at goal attack, making 15 of his 22 attempts in support of star shooter Joelisa Cooper who shot 18 of 25.

The pair combined to thwart the effort of Defence Force’s Kerry McMillan who was the game’s top-scorer with 19 goals from 25 attempts.

To get to the final, Fire overwhelmed MIC 42-9, with Cooper getting 22 goals from her 30 attempts, while Russell sank 18 of 25. Previously, they had beaten TT Post 45-6.

Meanwhile, in a much closer match, Defence Force stopped Police 22-18 to reach the final, with McMillan getting 19 goals. Earlier, they also stopped UWI 52-4.

Ragoonath in Tranquil spotlight

SURUJ RAGOONATH will be in the spotlight when the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament continues today at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, St Clair.

The former West Indies cricketer, who started competing in tennis a few years ago, will have a tough assignment in his debut to the clay-court tournament as his opponent is sixth-seeded, former champion Rawle Boyce in the “round of 16” in the veterans’ (over-45) draw.

STRENGTHEN NC

Having given the Normalisation Committee (NC) governing the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) a further one-year extension, a view has been expressed that the world body should improve the efficiency of its locally-installed football managers.

Carter finishes 5th in 50m free

After picking gold medals in the 100 metres freestyle and 50m butterfly, ace TTO swimmer Dylan Carter could not climb the podium in his pet event, the 50-metre freestyle in the TYR PRO Series in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States, Saturday evening.

Ottley guides Clarke Rd to 3rd win

On a day of three outright wins, leaders Clarke Road United completed their third victory of the season when they beat QPCC 2 by eight wickets yesterday as the fourth round of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s Premiership 1 competition came to an end.

Resuming on three without loss chasing just 119 for victory at the Queen’s Park Oval, Clarke Road were guided to their target on the final day of the three-day match by skipper Yannick Ottley, the opener getting his second half-century of the game before he was run out for 56 (four fours).

Sutherland wins Skinner Park feature

Barbadian Edwin Sutherland won the feature event as cycling returned to Skinner park for the first time since the refurbishment of the famous southern facility.

In the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s Track Keep Fit meet, Saturday, Sutherland led a one-two for the STOLI club, with countryman Jamol Eastmond following home in the 30-lap invitational race for Elite 1 and 2 riders and Juniors. Finishing third was Adam Alexander of Raiders Cycling Academy.