Tragedy struck the We Run Arima Road racing series on Sunday, when cameraman Tahir Hayter 25, who was filming the half marathon was struck by a vehicle and later died at hospital.
A statement posted on the Facebook page of the race organisers, Fire Fitness Events confirmed the accident and Hayter’s death. The statement read in part, “Fire Fitness is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Tahir Hayter. The loss of Tahir has deeply gutted the Trailblazer family.
During our event, we were informed that he was involved in a vehicular accident. The police are currently investigating the matter and we await the details. Tahir was such a joy to work with; really down to earth and funny.
He was a member of the video production team, hired to cover our event. We are currently making contact with Tahir’s family and will support them through this period.”