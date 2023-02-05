Fire ignite against Defence Force

For once, Joelisa Cooper was not the engine behind Fire.
Saturday, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Afeisha Noel took over the scoring as the defending champions powered to their fourth successive win in the Premiership Division of the COURTS All Sectors Netball League.
Noel, playing at goal shoot, was near perfect, making 43 of her 46 attempts as Fire turned up the heat on Defence Force for a 48-10 win.
Cooper switched to goal attack Saturday and supported with a modest five goals from nine attempts.
Meanwhile, the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) stayed on Fire’s heels with their third win, a 60-20 beating of Police. Goal shoot Kathy-Ann Graham (26 of 36) and goal attack Kalifa McCollin-Lopez (27 of 28), shared the scoring duties for UTT, while Nekeisha Gomes got 14 of 19 for Police.
The scoring of Noel notwithstanding, the Championship Y players of TT Post and UTT stole the honours Saturday in Tacarigua. The two teams, searching for their first win in the division this season, were left frustrated, while the spectators were thoroughly entertained by their 35-35 tie.
UTT held the upper hand over the first two quarters, leading by three goals after the first, 12-9 and by one at the half-way stage, 20-19. But the university team’s slim advantage disappeared in the second half, as TT Post edged the third 7-6 to tie the scores at 26-26. And in the fourth, the teams could not be separated as they scored nine goals apiece.
Even in the individual scoring there was a tie, with TT Post goal attack Sheriece James and her UTT counterpart Rhiana Ali both shooting through the net 20 times. James was supported by goal attack Giselle Moore, who made ten of her 27 attempts, while goal shoot Jillisa Briggs got 15 of 27.
At the top, Metal Industries Company (MIC) stayed perfect, when they beat Fire 37-34. In Championship X, Bermudez got past Defence Force 23-13.
On Thursday in the Alternative Division, leaders MIC beat UWI 25-16, while Police and the University of the Southern Caribbean battled to a 17-17 draw. In the Retro, Police stopped Marvellites 36-13, with Police goal shoot Patrice Goring making 32 of her 40 attempts.