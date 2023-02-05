Fire ignite against Defence Force

Jillisa Briggs

GOT IT: UTT goal shoot Jillisa Briggs, left, makes a clean catch under the net during play in the Championship Division Y match against TT Post in All Sectors Netball League action, Saturday, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua. TT Post goalkeeper Crystal Jones couldn’t intercept the pass. The teams drew 35-35. --Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

For once, Joelisa Cooper was not the engine behind Fire.

Saturday, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Afeisha Noel took over the scoring as the defending champions powered to their fourth successive win in the Premiership Division of the COURTS All Sectors Netball League.

Noel, playing at goal shoot, was near perfect, making 43 of her 46 attempts as Fire turned up the heat on Defence Force for a 48-10 win.

Cooper switched to goal attack Saturday and supported with a modest five goals from nine attempts.

Meanwhile, the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) stayed on Fire’s heels with their third win, a 60-20 beating of Police. Goal shoot Kathy-Ann Graham (26 of 36) and goal attack Kalifa McCollin-Lopez (27 of 28), shared the scoring duties for UTT, while Nekeisha Gomes got 14 of 19 for Police.

The scoring of Noel notwithstanding, the Championship Y players of TT Post and UTT stole the honours Saturday in Tacarigua. The two teams, searching for their first win in the division this season, were left frustrated, while the spectators were thoroughly entertained by their 35-35 tie.

UTT held the upper hand over the first two quarters, leading by three goals after the first, 12-9 and by one at the half-way stage, 20-19. But the university team’s slim advantage disappeared in the second half, as TT Post edged the third 7-6 to tie the scores at 26-26. And in the fourth, the teams could not be separated as they scored nine goals apiece.

Even in the individual scoring there was a tie, with TT Post goal attack Sheriece James and her UTT counterpart Rhiana Ali both shooting through the net 20 times. James was supported by goal attack Giselle Moore, who made ten of her 27 attempts, while goal shoot Jillisa Briggs got 15 of 27.

At the top, Metal Industries Company (MIC) stayed perfect, when they beat Fire 37-34. In Championship X, Bermudez got past Defence Force 23-13.

On Thursday in the Alternative Division, leaders MIC beat UWI 25-16, while Police and the University of the Southern Caribbean battled to a 17-17 draw. In the Retro, Police stopped Marvellites 36-13, with Police goal shoot Patrice Goring making 32 of her 40 attempts.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WI openers formalise opening partnership

WI openers formalise opening partnership

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and fellow opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul made hay while the sun shone and cemented their new partnership with resolute hundreds against Zimbabwe in the rain-hit first Test, yesterday.

Only 38 overs were possible after play started 5 1/2 hours later than rescheduled on the second day at the Queen’s Sports Club because of wet conditions caused by adverse weather, but it was more than enough time for Brathwaite and Chanderpaul to reach their milestones.

Duke whips Nabeel to reach Tobago final

WITH the writing already on the wall, Nabeel Mohammed was convincingly beaten by his arch-rival Saturday night for a place in the final of the OMADA Center—GSM Tennis Open Invitational Top 8 Tournament yesterday at Shaw Park, Tobago.

The two-time national champion was not favoured in the top-of-the-group clash against Akiel Duke after struggling to edge Under-18 player Shae Millington 10/7 in a “match tiebreak” earlier in the day.

Four hundreds recorded in Premiership I first round

Clarke Road United opening batter Nicholas Sookdeosingh scored an unbeaten 101 to deny defending champions PowerGen Penal an outright victory on the final day of their opening round Premiership 1 match at Syne Village, in Penal, yesterday.

Fire ignite against Defence Force

Fire ignite against Defence Force

Saturday, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Afeisha Noel took over the scoring as the defending champions powered to their fourth successive win in the Premiership Division of the COURTS All Sectors Netball League.

Noel, playing at goal shoot, was near perfect, making 43 of her 46 attempts as Fire turned up the heat on Defence Force for a 48-10 win.

Cooper switched to goal attack Saturday and supported with a modest five goals from nine attempts.

Dalla Costa and Dookie unbeaten in U-16 trials

Dalla Costa and Dookie unbeaten in U-16 trials

ORDANE DOOKIE and Kale Dalla Costa expectedly played unbeaten in the national Under-16 tennis trials over the last three days at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

After both players had won their other three matches in the straight round-robin event, Dookie, who had not surrendered a single game earlier in the day against Laura-Li Maillard, whipped Cameron Wong 6-1, 6-4 for the top spot in the final round yesterday afternoon.

De Boulet, Blake for ranking tourney

CHEQUEDA De Boulet and Nekeisha Blake are among the women entered to compete in the first senior badminton tournament in the country in three years at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament serves off at 6 p.m. today and is expected to continue well into next week because the venue is only available for three hours every night.