Fire, Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) and MIC Tigers were all winners when the COURTS All Sectors Netball League Opening Day Knockout competitions came off at the Eastern Regional Indoor Arena in Tacarigua, Saturday.
Fire, who were also winners of the All Sectors One Day Tournament in November, also claimed victory in the Premiership Division tournament Saturday.
In the final, they beat the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) 9-6.
Outstanding for Fire was goal shoot Joelisa Cooper who made seven of her eight attempts.
Earlier, Fire had blanked Defence Force 12-0, while UTT edged Police 6-5.
In the Championship, UTC also pulled off a slim 6-5 win over Fire in the final. To get there, the UTT women beat Bermudez 5-2 and UTT 3-1 in the semi-finals. Fire, meanwhile, got past Police 7-1 and MIC 3-0 to get to the final.
And in the Alternative Division, MIC beat Police 4-2 in the final, having previously beaten TT Post 4-3.
Today, League action begins in Tacarigua with matches in the Alternative and Retro divisions. In the Alternative Division, Police meet UWI from 5.30 p.m., while TT Post take on the University of the Southern Caribbean from 6.20 p.m.
Action in the Retro Division begins from 7.10 p.m., with Defence Force taking on Jabloteh.
On Thursday, league action in those two divisions will continue. In the Alternative Division, TT Post will play MIC from 5.30 p.m. and USC will take on UWI from 6.20 p.m.
And in the Retro Division, Marvellites will play Police from 7.10 p.m.