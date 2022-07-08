Brian Lewis

BACK HOME: Brian Lewis, TTOC immediate past president, from left, Trudy Louison, First Citizens representative, Afiya Bledman and Keston Bledman, Olympic gold medallist.

Olympic champion Keston Bledman was welcomed home on Thursday, two days after receiving his 2008 Beijing Games men’s 4x100 metres gold medal in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Bledman, Marc Burns, Emmanuel Callender, Richard “Torpedo” Thompson and Aaron Armstrong all made the trip to Lausanne for the Medal Reallocation Ceremony, hosted at the Olympic Museum.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach presented the gold medals to the T&T sprinters. Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Diane Henderson also attended the ceremony. Second in the Beijing 2008 4x1 final, T&T were promoted to gold as a result of Jamaican Nesta Carter’s doping violation.

First Citizens Sports Foundation committee member Kwame Laurence and TTOC immediate past president Brian Lewis were at Piarco on Thursday to greet Bledman on his return home. Also at Piarco were 2022 Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship boys’ Under-19 singles bronze medallist Derron Douglas who was a youth nominee for the 2021 First Citizens Sports Foundation Awards.

Bledman last competed in 2021. He is now retired and has switched his focus to coaching. Bledman lives in Florida, USA with his wife Afiya Bledman (formerly Walker) and their daughters, Zion and Zendaya.

Paul edged out podium place

Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s flying 200-metre record-holder Nicholas Paul just missed out on a medal in the men’s kilometre time-trial at the Tissot International Cycling Union (UCI) Track Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia, last night, placing fourth on his return to competitive action. Paul, the 2019 Pan American Games sprint champion, competing in his first major event since suffering a fractured collarbone from a crash in the men’s sprint semi-final at the Nations Cup in Glasgow, Scotland, in April, was the second-fastest rider in qualification for the men’s 1km time-trial, earlier yesterday.

Pooran points to trust as key to captaincy

Captain Nicholas Pooran has highlighted the importance of trust in his short tenure so far as West Indies white-ball captain, following his first Twenty20 International series win on Thursday.

West Indies easily chased down 164 at the Guyana National Stadium to beat Bangladesh by five wickets and seal a 2-0 win in the three-match series, the opener in Dominica rained off as a no-result last Saturday.

T&T girls crushed in CAZOVA

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s younger girls’ squad were crushed in their opening match in the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Under-19 and Under-21 Championship last night at Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville.

Wins for Jamaica, Windwards in ‘Rising Stars’ T20 Champs

Jamaica handed Guyana their first defeat of the Cricket West Indies Women’s Under-19 Rising Stars T20 Championship at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Jamaica, who lost to the USA on the opening day of the tournament, bounced back with an 18-run, rain-affected, victory to keep their campaign alive.

Over 140 players for ‘Sagicor’

THE Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament will return after a two-year absence today at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

Patrons Tennis Academy have hosted tournaments at Trinidad Country Club for the last 17 years, but the Maraval property was recently sold and this will be their first competition since.

Dookie in USTA tourney

JORDANE DOOKIE returns to competitive tennis in the United States today. The Trinidad and Tobago player will be participating in the 18 & under division of a USTA (United States Tennis Association) tournament in Naples, Florida, over the next two days.