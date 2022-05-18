The impressive Diego Martin Sporting Complex made its first-class debut yesterday. And Kieran Powell made sure it was a sparkling one.
The Leeward Islands Hurricanes opening batter crafted a career-best 139 (17 fours, two sixes) to be the first century-maker on this ground at this level. It was indeed a first-class effort.
Acting Prime Minister and area MP Colm Imbert was on hand for the early stages of Powell’s innings. But absent entirely were regular Red Force skipper Imran Khan and Keagan Simmons --both forced out of the match after contracting Covid-19. Simmons was eventually cleared later in the day. Khan’s absence left Joshua Da Silva with the task of taking charge. At the close with the Leewards on 304 for seven, the stand-in captain could have had mixed feelings.
He would have been relieved that Powell’s career-best knock—spanning five-and-a-half hours —was over and that his bowlers picked up three wickets in the last hour-and-a-half, but not so happy that the opposition have already crossed 300 after Hurricanes skipper Rahkeem Cornwall won the toss and took first strike.
It was hard work for the Red Force.
Powell, an old hand at this level, let the bowling come to him on a surface completely unfamiliar, making full use of the leg-side gaps afforded him in the first session to score freely. He never forced the issue on a pitch offering nothing extra to the pacers or spinners.
After Jayden Seales found the outside edge of opening partner Montcin Hodge’s bat and Bryan Charles held the catch at second slip with just two runs on the board, Powell built a foundation for the Hurricanes in partnerships of 64 for the second wicket with Kacey Carty (31), 32 for the third with Devon Thomas (12), and then exactly 100 for the fourth with Amir Jangoo (58, eight fours).
Carty’s promising knock ended in frustration for him, as he gently clipped off-spinner Charles into Darren Bravo’s hands at midwicket shortly before lunch, taken at 98 for two.
And the tide appeared to be turning the Red Force’s way when in the second over after lunch, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein flummoxed Thomas with his second ball of the match, one that drifted between bat and pad.
But Diego Martin native Jangoo, squashed local optimism with his attractive innings. Positive in intent, he wasted no opportunity to drive the bowlers, often with panache. One such stroke off Anderson Phillip prompting him to hold his pose for emphasis. With shots like that, Powell let his partner take the lead in the scoring, indulging himself occasionally, as when he lost the ball over the fence following a straight hit off Charles for the first six of the match. The pair went to tea with the Hurricanes on 187 for three.
But three overs into the final session, Jangoo’s entertaining effort ended when he was bowled by Mohammed. An innings of rich promise had ended too soon for Jangoo and some of his fellow villagers who gave him an appreciative hand as he walked off. At this stage, Da Silva and his men would have been geeing up their bowlers for some quick breakthroughs. But like earlier in the day, the Red Force were unable to apply enough scoring pressure to the batters, either through the fields set or the lines of attack.
Powell was happy to keep milking the bowling, determined not to reject the century on offer. He duly reached the landmark, appropriately with a boundary -- a drive through extra cover off Mohammed. He hardly celebrated, so set he seemed on batting the day out.
He was not a happy man therefore, when a Yannic Cariah delivery trapped him lbw, playing back. The standing ovation he received on returning to the players’ tent from the appreciative crowd was small consolation. The wickets of Terance Warde with whom Powell had added 74 for the fifth wicket and skipper Cornwall followed before the close to Seales and Shannon Gabriel, respectively. “I think I missed out on some runs on that pitch,” Powell said in a CWI Media interview afterwards. “I think we are probably two wickets too many down from the position that we were in, but I think we’ll take 300 at the end of the day.”
Powell’s skipper Cornwall certainly won’t argue with him.