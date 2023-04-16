First major title for Sitram

PLAYING in her first major final, Ambika Sitram saved a match point en route to capturing the Division A women’s crown in the Classified Table Tennis Championship Saturday night at Eastern Regional Sports Arena, Tacarigua.
After going down in four games when they met earlier in the day in the round-robin group stage, the WASA Club player came from two-one down to edge Imani Edwards-Taylor 3-11, 11-7, 10-12, 13-11, 11-7 in the final.
Sitram, who had squandered a game point in the third, did so again in the fourth and then had to save a match point at 11-10 before rattling off the last three to force the decider.
The pint-sized player, whose best previous performance at this level was last time out when she reached the semi-finals of the National Championships in November, then led virtually all the way to inflict another heart-breaking defeat on Edwards-Taylor.
Seventeen-year-old Edwards-Taylor had failed to convert two straight match points in the final of the Silverbowl Championship in August and gone down to her aunt Aleena Edwards, who came from two games and 10-7 down in the third to beat her in a best-of-seven final in ‘Nationals’ three months later.
Sitram, who had beaten Edwards-Taylor in three straight games in national trials last month, seemed on her way to forcing a fifth game in Saturday’s group stage, but she failed to close out an 8-4 lead and was beaten 12-10, 11-8, 10-12, 12-10.
Brittany Joseph, the country’s top-ranked female player before the pandemic hit in March 2020, returned after missing the two major tournaments when the sport returned in the second half of last year. The 24-year-old ended up in the tougher group and was clearly rusty as she went down 11-6, 11-9, 14-12 against Imani-Taylor and 11-8, 6-11, 11-9, 15-13 to Sitram, who was out for a while before the pandemic.
Merle Baggoo also made an unsuccessful return as the 1964 national champ, now in her mid-70s, was beaten 11-2, 11-5, 11-3 by Linda Partap-Boodhan, and 10-12, 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 by Priyanka Khellawan.
Partap-Boodhan, who has saved a handful of match points to stun Joseph for the title when this tournament was last contested four years ago, is now in her late 40s and ended up losing three of her four matches.
The former top-ranked player had lost her opening group match 11-4, 11-9, 11-8 to Khellawan, and also failed to take a game (11-7, 11-8, 14-12) against the other 17-year-old, Edwards-Taylor, in the semi-finals.
Sitram, who was not available to represent the country in two major regional tournaments last month and only participated in the first of two trial events, came from behind to dismiss Khellawan 8-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-3 for the other place in the title.
It was sweet revenge for the 29-year-old as the former two-time Caribbean U-13 champ had beaten her and everyone else to win the first trial event and then skipped the second.
Khellawan and Edwards-Taylor both went on to represent the country in the Caribbean Open and U-19 Championship as well as the qualifying event for the CAC (Central America and the Caribbean) Games in Guyana last month.