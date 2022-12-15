First three ‘RBC’ titles for Tobago

TOBAGONIANS captured the first three titles in the RBC Junior Tournament yesterday at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
The last tournament of the season was billed to conclude yesterday with all eight Division 1 singles finals, but rain has dominated the last three days and the other five title matches, along with the last few rounds of doubles, have been re-scheduled to today.
The little known Favian Dates turned in the performance of the day yesterday when he overwhelmed Immanuel Charles 4-0, 4-0 in the ten and under final.
The sister isle also prevailed in their other battle with St Lucia for the 12 and under title when Makeda Bain, winner of the ten and under crown in 2019, nosed out Amia JN Marie 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 10/8.
Nirav Dougdeen, who captured the Boys 12 and under title when last year’s edition was held four months late in April, was beaten 6-3, 6-1 in the 14 and under final by Keyondre Duke.
At least one other major singles title will be heading back to Tobago, as their contingent contains both of the players in today’s 16 and under final–Jordell Chapman and B’Jorn Hall, winner of the 14 and under crown in April. Jace Quashie, another member of their powerful outfit, whipped Sebastian Sylvester 6-3, 6-2 yesterday to advance to the 18 and under final.
But it will be a tough task as his opponent today is 14-year-old Kale Dalla Costa, the brightest prospect in the sport in the last few years.
With Tobagonian Shae Millington falling by the wayside in the first round, Zahra Shamsi is the only player in line to capture a title for the second time in succession.
The sister of Davis Cup player Luca Shamsi defeated Shiloh Walker 6-2, 6-3 in the 14 and under semis on Wednesday, while Lilly Mohammed took down Madison Khan, the 12 and under runner-up in the last edition, by the same score for the other place in the title match.
Brianna Harricharan, who was stunned by Zahra in the 14 and under final eight months ago, overwhelmed St Lucian Iyana Paul 6-1, 6-0 to reach the 16 and under title match.
Shaina Smith will be on the other side of the net today after she dismissed Laura-Li Maillard 6-3, 6-2 yesterday.
The boys 12 and under final was close to completion when rain halted play for the third time yesterday–around 4 p.m.
Oliver Harragin won the first set 6-4, but Jack Brown was up 4-2 in the second.
First serve today is 9 a.m.