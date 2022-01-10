Members of the public are being invited to test their fitness and support the country’s athletes.
Fitness instructor Simone Gonzales of the Fitness Center Ltd will deliver five specially selected workout classes via Zoom on mornings from Saturday January 29 to Saturday February 26, with the proceeds from participants signing up going to the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee’s Athlete and Welfare Fund. All classes begin at 6 a.m.
The following is a list of the classes and dates:
January 29: Tabata with Drums Live
February 5: Body Rock Concepts: 8x8x8 with Cardio.
February 12: The Recreational Runners Strength Circuit
February 19: The Stability Ball Mini Circuits.
February 26: Aerobic Dance/Conditioning and Zumba — SG and Rocky
This is the third year since this venture has been launched and Gonzales intends on keeping this annual event. Anyone wishing to participate can contact Gonzales at 774-3931 or Melanie at 320-1383 by phone or whatsapp and or email. For cost and more details, persons can email to: tenillegonzales@hotmail.com or melaniegulston@gmail.com.