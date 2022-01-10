Ben Hughes

FITNESS WITH A PURPOSE: From left, Ben Hughes (boxing/strength and conditioning coach), boxers Tianna Guy and Nigel Paul and fitness trainer Simone Gonzales, centre, as she launched her donation drive 2022 for the TTOC Athlete Welfare and Preparation Fund.

Members of the public are being invited to test their fitness and support the country’s athletes.

Fitness instructor Simone Gonzales of the Fitness Center Ltd will deliver five specially selected workout classes via Zoom on mornings from Saturday January 29 to Saturday February 26, with the proceeds from participants signing up going to the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee’s Athlete and Welfare Fund. All classes begin at 6 a.m.

The following is a list of the classes and dates:

January 29: Tabata with Drums Live

February 5: Body Rock Concepts: 8x8x8 with Cardio.

February 12: The Recreational Runners Strength Circuit

February 19: The Stability Ball Mini Circuits.

February 26: Aerobic Dance/Conditioning and Zumba — SG and Rocky

This is the third year since this venture has been launched and Gonzales intends on keeping this annual event. Anyone wishing to participate can contact Gonzales at 774-3931 or Melanie at 320-1383 by phone or whatsapp and or email. For cost and more details, persons can email to: tenillegonzales@hotmail.com or melaniegulston@gmail.com.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SERIES IN LIMBO

SERIES IN LIMBO

The second One-Day International between West Indies and Ireland has been postponed after re…

‘Joker’ freed

‘Joker’ freed

Novak Djokovic returned to the tennis court yesterday for training, having won a legal battl…

Brooks looks a steadying presence

Brooks looks a steadying presence

Despite missing out on a century on his One Day-International (ODI) debut, Shamarh Brooks is satisfied with his performance in Saturday’s match which West Indies won against Ireland at Sabina Park.