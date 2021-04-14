Five ‘Catch’ double crowns

Ethan Wong

DOUBLE STRIKE: Ethan Wong captured the Under-18 singles and doubles titles.

—Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

FIVE players captured doubles crowns in the recent Catch National Junior Tennis Championships at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph was the only one of the quintet to lift two singles titles as she was triumphant in the 14 & Under and 16 & Under categories.

The 13-year-old had designs on a Triple Crown, but she and Under-16 runner-up Ella Carrington were beaten 7-5, 6-4 in the Under-18 doubles semi-finals by the two age-group finalists, Aalisha Alexis and Cameron Wong.

Singles champ Alexis was then denied a second title when they were edged 6-4, 1-6, 10/5 by Jordane Dookie and Shauna Valentine, who had taken down Zara Ghuran and Tobagonian Charlotte Ready 6-3, 6-3 to reach the final.

Alexis went on to defeat Dookie in the A division singles final of the East Zone Clubs Classified Tournament last Saturday, but the 14-year-old bounced back to claim the doubles trophy alongside Carlista Mohammed the day after.

Tobagonians Jaysean Wells and Makeda Bain picked up singles and doubles titles in “Catch”, along with Wong’s brother Ethan and Kale Dalla Costa.

After securing a singles title for the fourth tournament in succession, Bain and compatriot Anneleisa Orr defeated Abba Campbell-Smith and Karissa Mohammed 4-2, 5-4 (7/5) in the Under-10 doubles final.

Zelig Williams and Brian Thomasos, son of former national champ Keith Thomasos, were just denied their third straight title in the boys’ equivalent division, 1-4, 4-0 10/7 at the hands of Josiah Hills and Wells.

Hills, who was not yet seven years old when he won the singles crown in the previous edition in 2019, was edged out this time by Wells in an all-Tobago final.

Ethan completed the Under-18 sweep when he and singles runner-up Jamal Alexis marched past Charles Devaux and Sebastian Sylvester 6-0, 6-2, after their 6-2, 6-3 triumph over Tim Pasea and Under-16 champ Luca Shamsi.

Dalla Costa and Kayden Siewrattan edged Isaiah Boxhill and Campbell-Smith’s brother Yeshowah 3-6, 7-5, 10/5 in the Under-14 doubles final.

Dalla Costa had won the singles title and reached within two points of the Under-16 final and the 12-year-old went on to lift the “East” B class trophy last Sunday.

Em-Miryam, another of the four competing Campbell-Smith’s, and Under-12 singles champ Gabriella Prince were beaten 6-2, 6-2 in the Under-14 doubles final by Pasea’s sister Eva and singles finalist Brianna Harricharan. Em-Miryam won the B Division title and Yeshowah lifted the C Class singles and doubles trophies Sunday in “East”.

Singles (finals) results:

GIRLS

U-18 – A. Alexis bt C. Wong 6-4, 6-4.

U-16 – J. Daniel-Joseph bt E. Carrington 6-1, 6-4.

U-14 – J. Daniel-Joseph bt B. Harricharan 6-0, 6-2.

U-12 – G. Prince bt Zahra Shamsi 4-1, 4-2.

U-10 – M. Bain bt Ysanne Williams 4-1, 5-3.

BOYS

U-18 – E. Wong bt J. Alexis 6-3, 6-2.

U-16 – L. Shamsi bt Sebastien Byng 6-2, 6-3.

U-14 – K. Dalla Costa bt Zachery Byng 6-4, 6-2.

U-12 – Gabriel De Noon bt Connor Carrington 2-4, 4-2, 10/5.

U-10 – J. Wells bt J. Hills 2-4, 4-0, 10/7.

