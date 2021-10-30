NABEEL MOHAMMED and Akiel Duke will clash in yet another singles final when the Chetwynd Club Tennis Tournament continues today at the club’s premises, upper St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.
The Division A title match will be the third straight final between the top two ranked players in the country.
Mohammed has won the previous two, although their second clash four weeks ago was a first-to-four one-set match to drop the curtains on an unofficial mini tournament, designed as preparation for a return to competition after a five-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Just before the shutdown in late April, the top seed had edged the Tobagonian for the gold medal in the East Clubs Classified Tournament.
In fact, Mohammed has won the majority of their recent clashes, with the most memorable being a three-set triumph to retain his title at the National Championships in the middle of 2019.
The 23-year-old surrendered just four games from his three matches to reach the title match, while, although 2019 Tranquillity Open champ Duke also did not drop a set, his first two matches were surprisingly competitive.
They are expected to take the court around 11 a.m., just after former multiple national and Tranquil champ Shenelle Mohammed opposes national Under-14 and 16 champ Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph for the women’s equivalent crown.
Shenelle’s father Rafeek and Cliff Meade will get things going at 9 a.m. when they square off in the Over-60 final.
The last of the five singles finals will be a battle between Under-12 players Gabriella Prince and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith for the Division B crown, around 1 p.m.
Top-seed Campbell-Smiith, who represented the country in a 12 and under regional tournament in the Dominican Republic last month, is going after her second straight title in this category after getting the job done in the East Classified.
However Prince, the second-seeded national Under-12 champ, could be the slight favourite.
Both booked their places in the title match two weeks ago, but the men’s equivalent semis were taking place after press time yesterday, with the winners scheduled to return to battle for gold just before the women’s final today.
Today’s schedule will also contain two men’s doubles matches and one women’s match.