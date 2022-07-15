Five claim ‘Sagicor’ double crowns

FIVE players captured double crowns in the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

Sebastien Byng, Connor Carrington, Ryan Steuart and Tobagonians Makeda Bain and Josiah Hills won singles and doubles titles in the seven-day tournament.

Byng, the 18 & under singles champion, combined with his brother Zachery, the 16 & under runner-up, to defeat Tobagonians Luca De Noon and Nicholas Ready 7-5, 6-2 in the senior doubles final.

Karissa and Lily Mohammed were the other siblings to play for a doubles title, but the daughters of former multiple national and Tranquillity Open champ Shenelle Mohammed were beaten 4-2, 4-1 in the 12 & under final by Bain and Abba Campbell-Smith, the singles champ and runner-up, respectively.

In the boys’ equivalent doubles final , singles champ Hills and his compatriot Jaysean Williams were 4-0, 4-0 winners over newcomers Jaeden Anthony and Novak Malcolm, who did not have to pick up a racquet to reach the title match as they received two “walkovers” after a first-round bye.

Carrington only needed to win one match to secure the 14 & under doubles crown as there were only two pairs and the singles champ and Daniel Dumas overwhelmed Marcus Borde and Zhade Leonce 6-1, 6-0.

Steuart and Barbadian Cruz Thornton edged Tobagonian Ysanne Williams and Campbell-Smith’s sister, Rukha, 5-4 (7/5), 2-4, 10/4 in the 10 & under open gender doubles final.

Williams won three matches to join Bain and Hills as singles champs from the sister isle, while Steuart also played unbeaten in a straight round-robin event for the boys’ equivalent title.

After losing in singles finals, Zahra Shamsi and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph came back to lift trophies in doubles. Last year’s national Under-14 and 16 champ Daniel-Joseph, who was nosed out in the 18 & under final by overwhelming favourite Aalisha Alexis, and Charlotte Ready, only surrendered one game in the senior doubles final.

Hills’ sister Christina, the 16 & under runner-up, and Shiloh Walker, who lost in the first round of the 14 & under category, were the final victims of the top seeds.

Shamsi, and Arya Siewrattan took out Malia David and Taegan Yeates 6-1, 6-4 in the 14 & under category, Shamsi was edged 4-6, 6-3, 10/4 by Gabriella Prince in the singles final, after also losing when they clashed in the “Catch” 12 & under final and “Lease” 14 & under final last year.

But she went on to lift the trophy in “RBC” three months ago, after Prince retired in the semifinal encounter to catch a flight to Barbados. The tournament, hosted by the Patrons Tennis Academy, had not been contested in the previous two years because of Covid-19.

Singles (finals) results:

GIRLS

18 & Under – A. Alexis bt J. Daniel-Joseph 4-6, 6-1, 10/7.

16 & Under – Brianna Harricharan bt C. Hills 6-1, 6-2.

14 & Under – Gabriella Prince bt Z. Shamsi 4-6, 6-3, 10/4.

12 & Under – M. Bain bt A. Campbell-Smith 5-4 (7/2), 4-0.

10 & Under – Y. Williams won three matches in straight round-robin.

BOYS

18 & Under – S. Byng bt Saqiv Williams 6-0, 6-1.

16 & Under – Kale Dalla Costa bt Z. Byng 7-5, 7-6 (9/7).

14 & Under – C. Carrington bt Keyondre Duke 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 10/6.

12 & Under – J. Hills bt Christopher Khan 4-2, 4-2.

10 & Under – R. Steuart won four matches in straight round-robin.

