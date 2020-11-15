Five double crown champs in ‘Lease’

Kale Dalla Costa

ONLY PLAYER TO CLAIM 2 SINGLES TITLES: Kale Dalla Costa hits a forehand return to Isaiah Boxill, while his partner Leeun Chan Pak follows the play, in Boys Under-14 doubles action at the Lease Operators Ltd Junior Tennis Tournament, at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval, last week Sunday. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

EBOLUM NWOKOLO became the fifth double-crown champion when the curtain fell on the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament Wednesday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

In the last match of the first official national junior tournament of the season, the under-18 singles champ and Saqiv Williams edged singles absentees Aidan Carter and Liam Sheppard in two exciting tie-breaks for the doubles title.

Carter, who was just 15 years old when he became the youngest ever Tranquillity Open men’s singles champ in March, 2018, made his return to competitive tennis after an 18-month absence in a junior team tournament last month.

Nwokolo joined Kale Dalla Costa, Makeda Bain, Brianna Harricharan and Eva Pasea as the players to capture two titles in the two-weekend tournament. Dalla Costa was the only one of the quintet to lift two singles trophies.

The under-12 and 14 champ actually came very close to completing a Triple Crown, but he and Leeum Chan Pak were edged 10/7 in the deciding match tiebreak of the under-14 doubles final by Tobagonians Jace Quashie and under-14 singles runner-up Luca De Noon.

Bain won the under-10 singles title and later combined with Anneleise Orr to edge Lily Mohammed and singles runner-up Karissa Mohammed in the doubles final. The siblings (Lily and Karissa) are the daughters of multiple national and Tranquillity Open champ Shenelle Mohammed.

The boys’ equivalent doubles title went to Brian Thomasos -- son of former national champ Keith Thomasos — and Zelig Williams, who denied Nicholas Abraham and singles champ Jack Brown in the final.

Brown and Dalla Costa were not the only players who lost in a doubles final after capturing the singles title. After being crowned under-18 champ, 13-year-old Jordane Dookie and Tobagonian Charlotte Ready went down to Cameron Wong and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph in the doubles final.

Harricharan took the under-14 singles title and the doubles crown with under-12 singles champ Pasea, whose brother Tim captured only one title but produced arguably the best performance of the tournament when the unseeded player upset the top three seeds from his four-match schedule for the under-16 crown.

Over 100 players competed in the first official tennis competition in Trinidad since the Tranquillity Open Tournament was halted at the half-way stage on March 14 because of coronavirus (Covid-19).

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DREAM MOVE

DREAM MOVE

Jereem “The Dream” Richards has switched camps, and is now training in Clermont, Florida, USA under the watchful eyes of American coach Lance Brauman.

Carter brings home 4x1 ‘free’ gold

Carter brings home 4x1 ‘free’ gold

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’S top swimmer Dylan Carter finished down the field in the men’s freestyle 50-metre final before picking up a first place finish in the men’s 4x100-metre freestyle relay, as his Los Angeles Current (LAC) team comfortably moved towards securing a spot in next weekend’s Grande Finale of the 2020 International Swimming League (ISL) competition.

Brathwaite returns to ‘Sixers’ for full season

Brathwaite returns to ‘Sixers’ for full season

Former West Indies T20I captain Carlos Brathwaite said he is looking forward to his return to defending champions Sydney Sixers for the 2020-21 season of the Big Bash League. The Sixers announced yesterday that they were excited to have Brathwaite return to the club, for which he played three seasons ago.

Double training sessions for Windies

Double training sessions for Windies

Now back to full training, West Indies cricketers had double training sessions for the Test team on Saturday before taking on New Zealand ‘A’ in the first of a couple three-day warm-up matches.

The first Test takes place from December 2-6 at Seedon Park. However, the series officially begins with the first of two T20 Internationals on November 27, with the other two days later.

Five double crown champs in ‘Lease’

Five double crown champs in ‘Lease’

EBOLUM NWOKOLO became the fifth double-crown champion when the curtain fell on the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament Wednesday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

Transparency please

Transparency please

An interesting thing happened on the last day of a trial match to select the national under-19 team for the West Indies Youth Cricket Tournament of 1984.

Francis Perreira, an East Zone middle-order batsman contending for selection on the basis of prolific form in zonal competition, was at the crease at Gilbert Park in California when play was halted for a water break.