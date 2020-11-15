Five double crown champs in ‘Lease’

EBOLUM NWOKOLO became the fifth double-crown champion when the curtain fell on the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament Wednesday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
In the last match of the first official national junior tournament of the season, the under-18 singles champ and Saqiv Williams edged singles absentees Aidan Carter and Liam Sheppard in two exciting tie-breaks for the doubles title.
Carter, who was just 15 years old when he became the youngest ever Tranquillity Open men’s singles champ in March, 2018, made his return to competitive tennis after an 18-month absence in a junior team tournament last month.
Nwokolo joined Kale Dalla Costa, Makeda Bain, Brianna Harricharan and Eva Pasea as the players to capture two titles in the two-weekend tournament. Dalla Costa was the only one of the quintet to lift two singles trophies.
The under-12 and 14 champ actually came very close to completing a Triple Crown, but he and Leeum Chan Pak were edged 10/7 in the deciding match tiebreak of the under-14 doubles final by Tobagonians Jace Quashie and under-14 singles runner-up Luca De Noon.
Bain won the under-10 singles title and later combined with Anneleise Orr to edge Lily Mohammed and singles runner-up Karissa Mohammed in the doubles final. The siblings (Lily and Karissa) are the daughters of multiple national and Tranquillity Open champ Shenelle Mohammed.
The boys’ equivalent doubles title went to Brian Thomasos -- son of former national champ Keith Thomasos — and Zelig Williams, who denied Nicholas Abraham and singles champ Jack Brown in the final.
Brown and Dalla Costa were not the only players who lost in a doubles final after capturing the singles title. After being crowned under-18 champ, 13-year-old Jordane Dookie and Tobagonian Charlotte Ready went down to Cameron Wong and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph in the doubles final.
Harricharan took the under-14 singles title and the doubles crown with under-12 singles champ Pasea, whose brother Tim captured only one title but produced arguably the best performance of the tournament when the unseeded player upset the top three seeds from his four-match schedule for the under-16 crown.
Over 100 players competed in the first official tennis competition in Trinidad since the Tranquillity Open Tournament was halted at the half-way stage on March 14 because of coronavirus (Covid-19).