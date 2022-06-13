Five red cards following youth football brawl

Soccer Made Simple FC and Cox Football Academy earned the right to contest the final of the NLCL U19 Community Cup, which was unfortunately marred by a brawl following one of Sunday’s semi-final matches at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.
In the opening semi, Soccer Made Simple defeated Eagles FC 3-1.
“Unfortunately, during the hotly contested second semi-final game between Cox Football Academy and Cantaro United FC, we saw a few of the actions and attitudes which we know we must curtail,” the tournament organisers noted in a statement.
The tournament is run by Next Level Consulting, chaired by Brian Jordan.
“The game ended 3-1 in favour of Cox Football Academy. However, a hasty action by one player led to a fracas on the field which delayed the game and resulted in five red cards being issued by the match officials. Even though we understand the passion, and that rash decisions are often made in the ‘heat of the moment’, this type of behaviour cannot be tolerated, and will not be tolerated by our organising committee.
“Luckily, no one was seriously hurt. Moving forward, we will work with the TTFA, as we have in the past, to ensure all parties involved in breaching our football codes shall be given the appropriate sanction. We will also work with the police and security companies to ensure tighter measures and controls are put in place for our Championship game on June 20th, and future editions of the tournament.”
The NLCL U19 Community Cup organisers said they will hold to their motto of ‘Saving Our Youth Through Football’.
“We have not only successfully hosted the charitable youth tournament. In fact, with the help of sponsors and supporters, we have also delivered hundreds, possibly thousands, of pounds of holiday hampers to needy young footballers and their families across the length and breadth of Trinidad & Tobago, during successive holiday seasons.
“Looking at the bigger picture, we understand many of our footballers come from at risk communities, and from broken homes and families. Some even attend the same schools we see on the television newscasts with many of these unfortunate fights.
“Even so,” the statement continued, “our committee remains focused on being the tournament which will consistently help our nation deliver the next Dwight Yorke, Russell Latapy or Stern John. In fact, as we move toward the next season kicking off in December 2022, we believe football will aid in improving health (mental and physical), as well as socialisation skills.
“As we are about learning and improving, we also expect to take advantage of many useful lessons which will help us to better serve our young footballers and youth development going forward. We also continue to believe that we must ensure discipline is a central tenet of everything we do, among other things, if we are to positively impact our young men.”