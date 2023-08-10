FEMALE fighter Tiana Guy is among five Trinidad and Tobago boxers who have qualified for the Pan Am Games to be held from October 20 – November 5 in Santiago, Chile.
Guy earned a spot with a silver medal finish at the 2023 AMBC Elite, Youth & Junior American Boxing Championships in Cali, Colombia, despite winning just one fight. Just four boxers were in her division.
Guy won her first fight by a 4-1 margin over Takhir Garinder of Canada, before losing the final to Ecuadorian Pamela Sanchez. With just four fighters in the division, all of them went directly to the semi-final stage, ensuring all at least a bronze medal.
The Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association (TTBA), which governs local amateur boxing, congratulated Guy for getting to her first major international final.
“A special congrats to Tiana for her perseverance and discipline she is beginning to reap her rewards,” it said.
T&T elite male fighters, Nigel Paul, Aaron Prince, Ortega Jukgu, and Angel George have all also qualified for the Pan Am Games. Prince was the most successful in Colombia, winning his first two fights, before losing at the semi-final stage. George and Jorku did not win a fight but advanced to the medal round due to few fighters being in their division, while Paul did not fight at all.
“It’s now official that we have qualified five elite boxers for the Pan American Games. We remind that the Games are a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics,” Cecil Forde, president of the Trinidad & Tobago Boxing Association stated. “This means that one of the major hurdles have been crossed.”