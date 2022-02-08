Five T&T officials get 2022 FIFA badges

Women referees Crystal Sobers and Cecile Hinds were among five local officials receiving a 2022 FIFA referees’ badge on Friday at the Home of Football in Couva.
The referees appointed on the FIFA panel for 2022 are Sobers and Hinds while the assistant referees appointed on the FIFA Panel are Caleb Wales, Ainsley Rochard and Carissa Jacob. Also appointed were match assessors Neal Brizan, Lynda Bramble Thompson and Mentor Baptiste.
The national instructors appointed were Merere Gonzales, Allison Boney McDonald, Jason O’Connor, Cindy Mohammed, Merville Wallace, Oswald Myers and Shane De Silva.
FIFA normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad, TTFA general secretary (Ag) Amiel Mohammed and head of the TTFA referees department Michael Ragoonath were among those present at the ceremony along with the appointed officials.