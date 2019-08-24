ONLY five Trinidad and Tobago players are competing in the ITF (International Tennis Federation)/ COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Wadadli Bowl Junior Tournament in Antigua.

Action began yesterday with the round-robin group stage of the Under-14 division as well as the qualifying draws in the Under-18 category, and both main draws will serve off tomorrow.

Nathen Martin and Tobagonian Jace Quashie are drawn in Groups three and four, respectively, in the COTECC-sanctioned Under-14 division.

After action took place over the previous three weeks in St Lucia, St Vincent and Trinidad, respectively, this will be the fourth and final week of Under-18 competition in the ITF Caribbean circuit.

T&T were represented by more than 15 players each in the first three but only national age-group champion Alijah Leslie, Victoria Koylass and Alexis Bruce have made this trip.

They are all in the main draws and will take the court for the first time tomorrow.

