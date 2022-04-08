Rajeev Ramnath continued his good form this season, hitting an unbeaten 46 and grabbing two wickets for 19 runs as the Flamingoes defeated the Scarlet Ibis in the opening round of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Under-19 Sports & Culture Fund Cup at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, yesterday.
After restricting Scarlet Ibis for 215-7 off their 50 overs, Kavir Boodoosingh struck 69 off 82 balls to lead the Flamingoes response.
The opening batter struck nine fours to get his team off to a good start before Ramnath came in to finish the job, hitting five fours in his 43-ball knock as the Flamingoes responded with 216 for four off just 36 overs.
In the other game yesterday, Ricardo Chase top-scored with 72 in a lower order rally that helped the Masqueraders defeat the Hummingbirds by 93 runs at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva. Chase, coming in at number eight with his team in some trouble at 131 for six, batted with the tail to ensure the Masqueraders posted a competitive total.
Chase faced 55 balls and struck five fours and four sixes to get his team out of trouble. Josh Telemaque also played a role in reviving the innings, hitting 42 off 33 balls with two sixes and six fours while Avalon Changoor chipped in with 33 off 47 balls which include three fours.
In reply, Andrew Rambaran grabbed three wickets for 22 runs while Calvin Loubon snatched two for 30 as the Hummingbirds were dismissed for 161 off 43 overs.
The tournament continues on Tuesday with the Hummingbirds taking on Scarlet Ibis at Inshan Ali Park while the Flamingoes in action against the Masqueraders at the National Cricket Centre.
Summarised Scores:
At Inshan Ali Park
Scarlet Ibis 215-7 (50 overs) (Khaleem Mohammed 50, Jedidiar John 33, Justin Jagessar 29, Christian Rampersad 27, Saajid Ragoonanan 27 n.o.; Rajeev Ramgoolie 2/19, Rajeev Ramnath 2/54) vs Flamingoes 216-4 (36 overs) (Kavir Boodoosingh 69, Rajeev Ramnath 46 n.o., Samir Saroop 29, Raul Ali 25, Kyle Ramdoo 22; Romario King 1/17) —Flamingoes won by 6 wickets
At NCC
Masqueraders 254-9 (50 overs) (Ricardo Chase 72, Josh Telemaque 42, Avalon Changoor 33, Andrew Rambaran 29, Joshua Davis 22; Fareez Ali 4/28) vs Hummingbirds 161 (43 overs) (Sachin Emrit 58, Zachary Siewah 22; Andrew Rambaran 3/22, Calvin Loubon 2/30) —Masqueraders won by 93 runs