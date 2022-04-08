Rajeev Ramnath continued his good form this season, hitting an unbeaten 46 and grabbing two wickets for 19 runs as the Flamingoes defeated the Scarlet Ibis in the opening round of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Under-19 Sports & Culture Fund Cup at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, yesterday.

After restricting Scarlet Ibis for 215-7 off their 50 overs, Kavir Boodoosingh struck 69 off 82 balls to lead the Flamingoes response.

The opening batter struck nine fours to get his team off to a good start before Ramnath came in to finish the job, hitting five fours in his 43-ball knock as the Flamingoes responded with 216 for four off just 36 overs.

In the other game yesterday, Ricardo Chase top-scored with 72 in a lower order rally that helped the Masqueraders defeat the Hummingbirds by 93 runs at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva. Chase, coming in at number eight with his team in some trouble at 131 for six, batted with the tail to ensure the Masqueraders posted a competitive total.

Chase faced 55 balls and struck five fours and four sixes to get his team out of trouble. Josh Telemaque also played a role in reviving the innings, hitting 42 off 33 balls with two sixes and six fours while Avalon Changoor chipped in with 33 off 47 balls which include three fours.

In reply, Andrew Rambaran grabbed three wickets for 22 runs while Calvin Loubon snatched two for 30 as the Hummingbirds were dismissed for 161 off 43 overs.

The tournament continues on Tuesday with the Hummingbirds taking on Scarlet Ibis at Inshan Ali Park while the Flamingoes in action against the Masqueraders at the National Cricket Centre.

Summarised Scores:

At Inshan Ali Park

Scarlet Ibis 215-7 (50 overs) (Khaleem Mohammed 50, Jedidiar John 33, Justin Jagessar 29, Christian Rampersad 27, Saajid Ragoonanan 27 n.o.; Rajeev Ramgoolie 2/19, Rajeev Ramnath 2/54) vs Flamingoes 216-4 (36 overs) (Kavir Boodoosingh 69, Rajeev Ramnath 46 n.o., Samir Saroop 29, Raul Ali 25, Kyle Ramdoo 22; Romario King 1/17) —Flamingoes won by 6 wickets

At NCC

Masqueraders 254-9 (50 overs) (Ricardo Chase 72, Josh Telemaque 42, Avalon Changoor 33, Andrew Rambaran 29, Joshua Davis 22; Fareez Ali 4/28) vs Hummingbirds 161 (43 overs) (Sachin Emrit 58, Zachary Siewah 22; Andrew Rambaran 3/22, Calvin Loubon 2/30) —Masqueraders won by 93 runs

PASSING GRADE

Cricket West Indies (CWI) vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow has praised the efforts of the West Indies women in the recent ICC Women’s World Cup, saying the Caribbean ladies should return home with their heads held high after surpassing expectations to reach the semi-final.

Women Warriors take on Turks and Caicos

Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football team return to action today in 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championship Qualifying, taking on Turks and Caicos Islands in Group F at the TCIFA National Academy in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, from 3.30 p.m.

Late Roach strike caps Surrey dominance

Veteran West Indies seamer Kemar Roach struck near the close to further strengthen Surrey’s control of their County Championship clash with Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Clarke Road Utd to conduct coaching clinic

Clarke Road United will be conducting a cricket coaching programme starting tomorrow and are extending an invitation to children 7-17 to enrol.

Clarke Road United are hopeful the initiative will encourage and nurture the youth to participate in sporting activities and are asking parents to enrol their children in the coaching clinic, which will see sessions conducted from 9 a.m. to noon at Wilson Road ground in Penal.

T&T U-19 women cricketers to face Windwards in T20 series

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s Under-19 cricketers will be travelling to St Vincent and the Grenadines next week for a series of five T20 matches, from April 14-19, which will form part of the team’s preparations for the upcoming West Indies Women U-19 competition in July.

Premiership T20 bowls off today

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) continues to move ahead with the Premiership T20 bowling off today featuring the 15 Premiership 2 teams.

While the eight top-flight Premiership 1 teams will begin their T20 campaign during the T20 Festival next month, the rest of the teams in second-tier competition will be divided into four groups—three groups with four teams each and one group with three teams—for a round robin competition, with the winners and runners up advancing to the semi-finals which will be played at the Festival.