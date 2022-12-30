Flamingos halt Scarlet Ibis in U-23 Cup

Crystian Thurton

TOP KNOCK: Flamingos opening batter Crystian Thurton, right, collects his “Player of the Match” award from Arjoon Ramlal, first vice-president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

CRYSTIAN THURTON struck an unbeaten 66 yesterday, to guide the Flamingos Under-23s to an easy five-wicket victory over the Scarlet Ibis U-23s in the second round of the Namalco Under-23 Cup at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Thurton anchored the Flamingos innings, opening the batting and staying to the end to lead his team to 147 for five off 35 overs, in reply to the Scarlet Ibis’ total of 141 all out off 30.1 overs.

Sion Hackett, who top-scored for Scarlet Ibis with 62 off 47 balls, struck an early blow, removing Flamingos opener Aaron Bankay for eight in the third over of the chase. However, Thurton, who struck seven fours and a six, stood tall to see his team over the line.

Earlier, Scarlet Ibis lost five wickets in their first 12 overs before Hackett boosted the total, striking three sixes and five fours.

In the other game yesterday, Hummingbirds defeated Masqueraders by 114 runs at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.

Summarised Scores:

Scarlet Ibis U-23s 141 (30.1 overs) (Sion Hackett 62; Shiva Sankar 2/16, Lemuel Matthews 2/28, Denzin Antoine 2/27, Sameer Ali 2/28) vs Flamingos U-23s 147-5 (35 overs) (Crystian Thurton 66 n.o.) --Flamingos won by 5 wickets

Hummingbirds 238 (47.2 overs) (Justyn Gangoo 56, Nicholas Ali 37, Mbeki Joseph 31; Mikkel Govia 4/37, Chadeon Raymond 2/45) vs Masqueraders 124 (31.4 overs) (Mikkel Govia 37, Gerard Chin 31; Chris Sadanan 3/20, Navin Bidaisee 2/14, 2/27 (Jevon Georgeo 2/27) --Hummingbirds won by 114 runs

