The Flamingos U-19s edged the Masqueraders U-19s by two wickets to clinch the Sport and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Wednesday.
Batting first, the Masqueraders were dismissed for 181 with Ravi Sankar grabbing six wickets for 18 runs. Kyle Ramdoo top-scored for the Masqueraders with 81 off 124 balls while Joshua Davis chipped in with 32 off 46 balls.
In reply, the Flamingos scored 183 for eight in 49.3 overs with skipper and opening batter Nick Ramlal leading the charge with 68.
Meanwhile, the Scarlet Ibis U-16s whipped the Flamingos U-16s by 73 runs at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, on Wednesday, to clinch the Sport and Culture Fund Under-16 title.
Scarlet Ibis batted first and posted a solid 259 for eight from their 50 overs with Joseph Mendoza hitting 74 and Ethan Ramsundar contributing 57.
In reply, the Flamingos U-16s were dismissed for 186 in 48 overs with Isa Ali top-scoring with 59 and Raheem Nelson making 46.
Johanson Gajadhar was the best bowler for Scarlet Ibis, grabbing three for 39 from nine overs. Ramsundar and Qadeer Juman took two wickets each.
Summarised Scores
At the National Cricket Centre
Masqueraders U-19s 181 (43.3 overs) (Kyle Ramdoo 81, Joshua Davis 32; Ravi Sankar 6/18, Aneal Rooplal 2/33) vs Flamingos U-19s 183-8 (49.3 overs) (Nick Ramlal 68, Ronillster Perreira 27; Zachary Siewah 2/36, Abdur-Rahman Juman 2/35)
—Flamingos U-16s won by 2 wickets
At Inshan Ali Park
Scarlet Ibis U-16s 259-8 (50 overs) (Joseph Mendoza 74, Ethan Ramsundar 57, Sameer Saroop 31, Rajeev Ramgoolie 30; Fareez Ali 2/58, Daaron Dhanraj 2/77) vs Flamingos U-16s 186 (48 overs) (Isa Ali 59, Raheem Nelson 46, Johanson Gajadhar 3/39, Ethan Ramsundar 2/23, Qadeer Juman 2/35)
—Scarlet Ibis won by 73 runs