Next time you’re watching a soccer game and you see players go to the sideline at sundown, remember that it’s about more than just getting water.

For one month out of every year, Muslims across the globe take part in the world’s largest fasting event: Ramadan. Whether you’re a doctor, a teacher, or even a professional athlete, you cannot eat or drink while the sun is up during this holy month. This obviously presents a few challenges, but there’s more to it than just energy levels and nourishment. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan on April 21 (today), but the lasting impact of the experience never leaves those who observe the holiday.