The Flamingos U-19s edged the Masqueraders U-19s by two wickets to clinch the Sport and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Wednesday.

Batting first, the Masqueraders were dismissed for 181 with Ravi Sankar grabbing six wickets for 18 runs. Kyle Ramdoo top-scored for the Masqueraders with 81 off 124 balls while Joshua Davis chipped in with 32 off 46 balls.

In reply, the Flamingos scored 183 for eight in 49.3 overs with skipper and opening batter Nick Ramlal leading the charge with 68.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Ibis U-16s whipped the Flamingos U-16s by 73 runs at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, on Wednesday, to clinch the Sport and Culture Fund Under-16 title.

Scarlet Ibis batted first and posted a solid 259 for eight from their 50 overs with Joseph Mendoza hitting 74 and Ethan Ramsundar contributing 57.

In reply, the Flamingos U-16s were dismissed for 186 in 48 overs with Isa Ali top-scoring with 59 and Raheem Nelson making 46.

Johanson Gajadhar was the best bowler for Scarlet Ibis, grabbing three for 39 from nine overs. Ramsundar and Qadeer Juman took two wickets each.

Summarised Scores

At the National Cricket Centre

Masqueraders U-19s 181 (43.3 overs) (Kyle Ramdoo 81, Joshua Davis 32; Ravi Sankar 6/18, Aneal Rooplal 2/33) vs Flamingos U-19s 183-8 (49.3 overs) (Nick Ramlal 68, Ronillster Perreira 27; Zachary Siewah 2/36, Abdur-Rahman Juman 2/35)

—Flamingos U-16s won by 2 wickets

At Inshan Ali Park

Scarlet Ibis U-16s 259-8 (50 overs) (Joseph Mendoza 74, Ethan Ramsundar 57, Sameer Saroop 31, Rajeev Ramgoolie 30; Fareez Ali 2/58, Daaron Dhanraj 2/77) vs Flamingos U-16s 186 (48 overs) (Isa Ali 59, Raheem Nelson 46, Johanson Gajadhar 3/39, Ethan Ramsundar 2/23, Qadeer Juman 2/35)

—Scarlet Ibis won by 73 runs

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

All not lost

All not lost

UNDER-20 Women national team head coach Dernelle Mascall says all is not lost following Trinidad and Tobago’s failure to qualify for the 2023 Concacaf Under-20 Women Championship, to be played in the Dominican Republic from May 24 to June 3.

Rangers, Defence Force move up

Rangers, Defence Force move up

AC Port of Spain still lead the Trinidad & Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL), but now have Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and Defence Force on their heels.

Double-crown for Em-Miryam again

Double-crown for Em-Miryam again

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith captured a double-crown in the Barbados Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) Junior Tournament for the second year in succession, yesterday.

The fourth-ranked COTECC player completed the 14 & under sweep, while Trinidad and Tobago compatriot Josiah Hills did the trick in the 12 & under category.

DEDICATED MOLIK

DEDICATED MOLIK

Next time you’re watching a soccer game and you see players go to the sideline at sundown, remember that it’s about more than just getting water.

For one month out of every year, Muslims across the globe take part in the world’s largest fasting event: Ramadan. Whether you’re a doctor, a teacher, or even a professional athlete, you cannot eat or drink while the sun is up during this holy month. This obviously presents a few challenges, but there’s more to it than just energy levels and nourishment. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan on April 21 (today), but the lasting impact of the experience never leaves those who observe the holiday.

Gittens jumps to gold

Gittens jumps to gold

Tyra Gittens emerged victorious in the women’s long jump at the Sooner Invitational in Oklahoma, USA, last weekend. The Trinidad and Tobago athlete jumped a wind-assisted 6.59 metres. Gittens also produced a wind-legal 6.19 leap.