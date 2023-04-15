The Flamingos Under-19s punched their ticket to the Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup final with an emphatic ten-wicket victory over the Hummingbirds in their final preliminary round match at Inshan Ali Park. in Preysal on Friday.
The Flamingos Under-19s needed to win to secure their place opposite the Masqueraders Under-19s who had already booked their passage to the championship game prior to their loss to Scarlet Ibis Under-19s at the National Cricket Centre on Friday.
At Inshan Ali Park, the Hummingbirds Under-19s batted first and were dismissed for 119 off 41.5 overs with a top-score of 47 coming from opening batter Riyaad Mohammed. In reply, Nick Ramlal struck 61 not out off 97 balls while Luke Ali hit 54 off 79 deliveries to guide the Flamingos Under-19s to 121 without loss off 29.1 overs.
Across the Uriah Butler Highway in Balmain, Zachary Siewah’s 64 off 83 balls helped the Masqueraders Under-19s to 201 all out off 41.3 overs. But that wasn’t enough to keep his team unbeaten in the tournament.
After Aidan Lakhansingh’s five for 23 wrecked the Masqueraders Under-19s innings, Verran Batchu struck 93 and Jedidiah John hit 45 to lead Scarlet Ibis Under-19s to 204 for seven as they clinched their first win of the campaign.
Meanwhile, the final preliminary round of matches in the Sports and Culture Fund Under-16 Cup were also played on Friday with the Hummingbirds U-16s whipping the Masqueraders U-16s by eight wickets and the Scarlet Ibis U-16s beating the Flamingos U-16s by 16 runs.
Scarlet Ibis U-16s finished unbeaten in the preliminary round to qualify for the final while the Flamingos U-16s also reached the championship game with a record of two wins and one loss.
The Under-19 final will be played on Wednesday at the National Cricket Centre from 10 a.m. while the Under-16 final will be played at the same time at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.
Summarised Scores:
U-19 CUP
Masqueraders U-19s 201 (41.3 overs) (Zachary Siewah 64; Aidan Lakhansingh 5/23, Saajid Chan Ragoonanan 2/21) vs Scarlet Ibis U-19s 204-7 (47.2 overs) (Verran Batchu 93, Jedidiah John 45; Joshua Davis 3/33) —Scarlet Ibis won by 3 wickets
Hummingbirds U-19s 119 (41.5 overs) (Riyaad Mohammed 47; Aneal Rooplal 3/3, Ravid Sankar 2/8, Alvin Sonny 2/21) vs Flamingos U-19s 121-0 (29 .1 overs) (Nick Ramlal 61 n.o., Luke Ali 54 n.o.)
—Flamingos won by 10 wickets
U-16 CUP
Masqueraders U-16s 87 (27.3 overs) (Jayden Kent 56; Aidian Racha 3/13, Keifer Ghisyawan 3/17, Aidan Bissondath 2/12) vs Hummingbirds U-19s 91-2 (16.1 overs) (Stevon Gomez 27, Levi Ghany 31) —Hummingbirds won by 8 wickets
Scarlet Ibis U-16s 191 (48.3 overs) (Joseph Mendoza 41; Daaron Dhanraj 3/24, Fareez Ali 2/20, Kyle Ramesar 2/50, Isa Ali 2/32) vs Flamingos U-16s 174 (43.5 overs) (Fareez Ali 73; Ethan Ramsundar 4/10, Jordan Roopnarine 3/27, Tyler Ramroop 2/37) --Scarlet Ibis won by 16 runs