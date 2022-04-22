Flamingos top Hummingbirds to reach Under-19 Cup final

The Flamingos are into the final of the Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup following a close four-run victory over the Hummingbirds in their final round match at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, yesterday.
Set 192 for victory, the Hummingbirds appeared out of the game at 154 for nine. But a last-wicket partnership between Stepphan McPherson and Jacen Agard gave them hope and almost saw them home. Pacer Liam Mamchan eventually won the match for his team, getting the final wicket as the Hummingbirds were dismissed for 187 off 43 overs.
Meanwhile, in the other final round match yesterday, Verran Batchu continued his good form for the Masqueraders, scoring 115 while right-arm off-spinner Avalon Changoor grabbed four wickets in one over, which included a hat-trick, as they secured a 90-run victory against Scarlet Ibis at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.
Batchu’s ton led the Masqueraders to 288 for nine off their 50 overs before Changoor stole the show to dismiss Scarlet Ibis for 198 in 40 overs as the Masqueraders maintained their perfect record in the tournament.
At Preysal, the Hummingbirds sent the Flamingos in to bat first and got an early breakthrough with Kavir Boodoosingh (six) being bowled by McPherson (1/13) in the fourth over. A 58-run stand between Samir Saroop (41) and Kyle Ramdoo (16) took the score to 70 before both men fell three overs apart leaving the Flamingos in some trouble at 87 for three in the 16th over.
However, a 70-run stand between Orlando James (33) and Raul Ali (40) took the score past triple figures before Singh intervened. The leggie had James caught by Ishmael Ali before Jacen Agard removed Ali, caught by Ravi Sankar, as the innings began to unravel. Singh then ran through the lower-order to finish with five for 18 as the last six wickets added just 44 runs.
In reply, the Hummingbirds got a solid start reaching 134 for three after 28 overs before the innings crumbled, losing six wickets in the space of six overs before McPherson and Agard (12 not out) came together to prolong the match. However, their defiance came to end when Mamchan trapped McPherson lbw for 15 to send his team through to the final.
At NCC, Batchu opened the batting for the Masqueraders, facing 110 balls he lashed 12 fours and six for his top score. He also shared in an 118-run, third wicket stand, with Andrew Rambaran before the latter was caught by Justin Jagessar off Ravindra Ramlal (2/66) for 48.
Batchu was the next man out, caught by Christian Mangra, off the bowling of Romario King (1/58) in the 40th over. But the Masqueraders were already well set for a big total at 234 for four at that stage.
In reply, right-arm medium pacer Calvin Loubon (2/21) struck two early blows before Changoor ran through the rest of the line-up.
Changoor got his first wicket with the final ball of his eighth over, Jedidiah John caught by Jaydon John for ten.
But it was his next over that caused a stir as he trapped Brandon Phillip for one with his first ball before ending the over and the match with a hat-trick. He trapped Saajid Ragoonanan lbw before bowling Amraav Kistow for duck. He then had the wicket of Nziel Mohammed via the lbw route, to complete the hat-trick.
The Masqueraders and the Flamingos will meet in the tournament final on Wednesday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
Summarised Scores:
At Inshan Ali Park
Flamingos 191 all out (45.5 overs) (Samir Saroop 41, Raul Ali 40, Orlando James 33; Vasant Singh 5/18, Jacen Agard 2/34) vs Hummingbirds 187 all out (43 overs) (Zachary Siewah 47, Ravi Sankar 35, Alix Gopaul 20, Fareez Ali 35; Jordon Mohammed 3/29, Nickyle Jalim 3/47, Alexander Chase 2/36) —Flamingos won by 4 runs
At NCC
Masqueraders 288-9 (50 overs) (Verran Batchu 115, Andrew Rambaran 48, Kendall Poonchoon 36; Ronilster Perreira 3/44, Amraav Kistow 2/43, Ravindra Ramlal 2/66) vs Scarlet Ibis 198 all out (40 overs) (Justin Jagessar 51, Khaleem Mohammed 58, Romario King 45; Avalon Changoor 5/25, Calvin Loubon 2/21) —Masqueraders won by 90 runs