… Flamingos U16s advance

The Flamingos Under-16 team won their second straight game in the Sport and Culture Fund Under-16 Cup, on Wednesday, to qualify for the final of the tou rnament with one game to spare.
The Flamingos, who defeated the Masqueraders by 338 runs in the opening round of the competition last week, continued their good form with the bat, defeating the Hummingbirds by six wickets on Wednesday to secure their place in the final.
The Hummingbirds were restricted to 287 for five in their 50 overs, and the Flamingos replied with 299 for six off 48.4 overs with Jaden Joseph hitting 99 and Fareez Ali making 95.
Ali and Joseph hit 185 and 110, respectively, in the opening round fixture against the Masqueraders.
Scarlet Ibis defeated the Masqueraders by 45 runs on Wednesday to stay in the hunt for a place in the final.
The Hummingbirds will face the Masqueraders in their final match today at Gilbert Park in California from 9.30 am.
Scarlet Ibis and Flamingos will also be in action today at Greig Street Ground from 9.30.
Summarised Scores:
Scarlet Ibis U-16s 228-9 (50 overs) (Joseph Mendoza 83, Israel Gonzales 36, Renaldo Fournillier 34; Varisht Ramdeen 3/31, Maleek Lewis 2/54, Dominic Redhead 2/23) vs Masqueraders U-16s 183 (31.4 overs) (Ryan Yearwood 45, Jayden Kent 43; Qadeer Juman 4/37, Jordan Mohammed 3/20, Tyler Ramroop 2/31)
—Scarlet Ibis won by 45 runs
Hummingbirds U-16s 287-5 (50 overs) (Stevon Gomez 69, Aidan Racha 56 n.o., Oshan Gobin 52, Kristoph Seeraj 49, Raoul Goolie 30; Kyle Ramesar 2/50) vs Flamingos U-16s 299-6 (48.4 overs) (Jaden Joseph 99, Fareez Ali 95, Saleem Khan 31; Oshan Gobin 2/47)
—Flamingos won
by 4 wickets
Today’s U-16 Cup Fixtures:
Scarlet Ibis vs Flamingos,
Greig Street
Hummingbirds vs
Masqueraders, Gilbert Park