Florida silver for Campbell-Smith

YESHOWAH Campbell-Smith had to settle for a silver medal in a Casely International Junior Tennis Series on Monday in Miami, Florida, USA.
After beating three players, including two seeds, the Trinidad and Tobago player went down 7-5, 6-4 against American Tafari Hanson in the 14 and under final.
Campbell-Smith’s sisters Abba and Em-Miryam reached the quarter-finals of the 12 and under and 14 and under divisions, respectively, while compatriot Alex Chin made it to the last eight in the 16 and under draw.
Abba had been 12 and under runner-up in the previous tournament in series a couple days earlier, while Yeshowah made it to the last eight in his age-group.
Their little sister Ruhka advanced to the eight and under semi-finals of another Casely tournament last Sunday.
She reached the mixed doubles final when all four siblings had played in a tournament in the Little Mo International series last week in nearby Palm Gardens.
Yeshowah had made it to the “Little Mo” doubles semis, and Abba and Em-Miryam reached the quarters in doubles and mixed doubles in the 11 and under and 13 and under divisions, respectively.
The siblings returned home Tuesday, along with Chin and Tobagonian Thomas Chung, who played in one tournament in the Casely series and lost in the first round of the 18 and under draw.