ANTHONY “Sandfly” Brown made it all the way to the final of the Dr Curtis Sonny Fundraising Table Tennis Tournament Sunday at Siparia Community Centre.
The semi-retired former national champion dropped just three games from six matches before going down 11-6, 11-5, 11-9 in the title match to overwhelming title favourite Shemar Britton.
The 50-year-old Brown edged former top-ten player Franklyn Seechan, a player eight years his junior, 13-11, 9-11, 11-8, 12-10 in the semi-finals, while the Guyanese got into the title match with an 8-11, 11-5, 11-3, 11-9 triumph over Nicholas Lee, the Under-19 champ of last week’s National Youth Championship.
Britton, who is studying down here, has won the last two editions of the Super Singles Tournament and returned to competitive action after 2 1/2 years with victory in the Silverbowl Championship six weeks ago. The opening semi-final game against Lee was the only one that the 22-year-old lost from his six matches.
Luc O’Young, who had taken a break even before Covid-19 hit in March 2020, won both his matches in the round-robin stage, but was then eliminated 8-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-7 by Brown in the round of 16.
There were three females in the original field of 33 and they all qualified for the knockout draw. Mikal Stroud was then beaten 11-4, 13-11, 11-5 by Abhai Lal, while Marcus Gabriel took down Arlene Joseph 11-9, 8-11, 11-5, 11-9.
Silverbowl Under-19 champ and women’s runner-up Imani Edwards-Taylor was denied 11-8, 11-6, 10-12, 11-5 in the round of 16 by Faiz Mohammed after she took out Doug Savant 11-8, 11-3, 11-9. Mohammed, the South Zone Over-60 champ, was then beaten 11-8, 11-3, 11-8 in the quarter-finals by Brown.
Joseph was favoured to capture the intermediate women’s singles title, but she was upset 15-13, 11-2 by Leah Fraser, who went on to secure the trophy named for her daughter Chloe with three victories from as many matches.
Gerald Mohammed won all three matches in the men’s equivalent competition for Malik Gopaul French Challenge Trophy. Both intermediate events were sponsored by Pristine Dental Solutions, Atlantic Plaza and Point Lisas.
All proceeds from the main event, which was organised by Siparia United and Smalta Cruasders Club, will go towards the expenses of Gopaul and Chloe Fraser while they are training abroad.
The 13-year-olds from Crusaders and Jordan Thong of Queen’s Park Cricket Club Parkites began a ten-month stint in France a few weeks ago.
Gopaul won the national Under-15 trials in June, while Chloe, already one of the leading players in the country, was nosed out in a heart-breaking Silverbowl semi-final to eventual champ Aleena Edwards, in her final outing at home last month.
