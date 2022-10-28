Focusing on the future

THE West Indies Academy will open the CG United Super50 tournament today against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and while they will be looking to cause a few upsets, head coach Andre Coley wants his charges to use the opportunity to build resilience in their game as they prepare to step up from the youth level to senior cricket.
Coley, speaking to the media in a pre-tournament press conference via Zoom yesterday, said the team’s participation in the Super50 comes at a very important juncture in West Indies cricket with most of the top players being involved in the competition following the West Indies’ early exit from the T20 World Cup.
“It is going to be the first in a long time where we’re going to have most of our top regional players participating so it offers good opportunity for emerging players to be involved in much needed competitive cricket,” said Coley.
In terms of player’s being prepared for specific roles at the senior level, Coley explained that while there have been discussions about it, his focus will be helping the players improve their bases while embracing roles outside of their comfort zones.
“Those conversations are ongoing but some of these players are coming out of the Under-19 set-up and will be familiar with different roles. Our thinking is really around trying to prepare the players for where the game is going to be three to five years from now,” said Coley.
“Somebody right now may be used to open the batting but (down the road) he may end up being in a West Indies team where he may be asked to bat at five. Somebody may be comfortable bowling in the middle but he may need to have the adaptability to bowl with the new ball and then return to bowl at the death.
“So, a lot of it is really geared around improving what players are capable of doing now but also building that resilience into their game where they are able to adapt to be able to play different roles. So there have been some discussions around where players are best placed right now and what they are used to but we continue to look to develop resilient players who are able to respond to the changing game within the next three to five years,” Coley added.
Competitive cricket
much-needed
Looking ahead to the tournament, during which they will also square off against Jamaica Scorpions and Barbados Pride, Coley said the players are looking forward to some much-needed competitive cricket which will help them improve their game.
“Coming out of Covid, everybody was affected by the lack of cricket and if the players are going to improve, they need competitive opportunities and this tournament offers that,” he noted. “It also gives them an opportunity to get stretched individually as players in different roles within the set up and actually do that in a very competitive environment.”
“Yes, it is a very useful opportunity for each player and if each player individually takes that on board, which I’m confident that everybody is eager and ready to go and appreciates the opportunity that is ahead of them, then this opportunity will be very worthwhile,” he added.
Nyeem Young will captain the WI Academy that will feature two Trinidad and Tobago players in all-rounder Joshua James and wicketkeeper/batter Leonardo Julien.
Julien will be the first-choice wicketkeeper for the tournament with Carlon Bowen-Tuckett from the Leeward Islands coming into the squad as back-up and cover for Julien.
“The strength of the team is that they are very youthful and exuberant. We are trying to encourage some amount of freedom in how they play,” Coley concluded.
While the tournament bowls off today in Antigua, the defending champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be in action on Monday against the Combined Campuses and Colleges, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, from 2 p.m.