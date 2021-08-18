Follow the leader

LEGENDARY former West Indies skipper Sir Clive Lloyd says the younger batsmen in the Test team and throughout the region should examine and try to replicate the batting performance of skipper Kraigg Brathwaite.
Brathwaite made 97 in the first innings in a watchful, patient and judicious knock in the first Test against Pakistan that glued the WI innings together when the top order collapsed for 100 runs (100 for five). The captain’s innings set the foundation for an eventual first innings lead that led to tense win at Sabina Park.
The former WI manager and selector described the Caribbean team’s one wicket-victory as “terrific”, if a bit nervy.
“But the point is we have beaten a team that is much higher than us in the ratings. It was a good effort by all because the bowlers did their job, the captain batted well. They took their catches. Yes, I think it was a good team effort and they deserve to be one-up. The good thing is ...they can’t lose the series,” Lloyd noted on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados on Tuesday.
Lloyd said while Sabina Park has traditionally been a good surface to bat on for the first couple of days of a Test match, WI fast bowlers have also always done well there.
He added that Brathwaite’s performance was an example of the mindset, approach and focus all WI batsmen should adopt.
“When you look at the captain and the way he batted, he played very well, well within himself. We need our younger players to look at the way he played and copy some of his attitudes because in cricket now(adays), your concentration span has got to be good because they (Pakistan) have got some excellent bowlers and if your concentration is not good, you will be out rather early, which has happened to quite a few of them,” Lloyd remarked. He continued: “So I am hoping that some of the players that we have will come to the party in the next Test match and beyond.”
On the emergence of young pacer Jayden Seales, who became the youngest WI bowler in history to nab a five-for, Lloyd said:” He is a big guy and he is only 19 years old. With the right guidance, I think this guy has got a long way to go. He is bowling a good line and length. The thing I like about him is he is aggressive. Although he has just come into Test cricket, he has got that sort of attitude that I like. Aggressive but not stupid and he is quick and he will learn a lot in this Test series.”
Lloyd added that Seales’ good relationship with the West Indies’ most senior bowler Kemar Roach will also augur well for his development.
He went further:“But I think he (Seales) has got a lot of potential and he batted coming in at that time and showed that he can hold things together and didn’t panic. I have a lot of praise for him. I wish him all the best in the future so that he would be somebody that we will hear a lot of in years to come.”