Football frustration

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s normalisation committee is under fire again over money owed to coaches and technical staff.
Yesterday, president of the National Coaches Association of Trinidad and Tobago Jefferson George spoke out about the current state of affairs.
“On behalf of the Coaches Association I am expressing extreme dissatisfaction with the treatment of staff and players, and the lack of transparency in the dealings of the TTFA,” George stated in a release yesterday.
In a strongly worded statement, George claimed the “football industry” was being destroyed by the TTFA, whose business is currently being conducted by the normalisation committee headed by Robert Hadad.
George gave some examples of the hardships some of the stakeholders continue to face.
“As far as I am aware none of the staff of national teams have been paid this year including the futsal team which will be in competition in the upcoming weeks. That is contradictory to what Mr Hadad said in an interview recently when he stated that payment to all teams were up to date. Not being paid according to agreement is unacceptable but to add to that the dismissive nature with which the leadership of the TTFA has dealt with the crisis is callous and exploitative. This is the consensus of persons from every corner of the football fraternity,” he claimed.
The Coaches Association president also said players were under pressure.
“I also had an opportunity to speak to local players on the senior team who spoke of the challenges associated with training,” he continued, adding that, “while transportation is being provided by a third party from a particular location, there is no allowance given to the members of the squad. With most of these players not having a contract because there is no local league, they are using from their limited resources to attend training and for equipment. Players have also had to consider the logical choice of going to make a “day work” instead of attending training because they have to feed their families.”
And George was especially peeved by what he saw as the lack of communication from the TTFA.
He noted that after having paid members of the national team’s technical staff 50 per cent of the money owed to them last Decenber, Hadad had indicated that he “will be open and available for discussions on moving football forward with all stakeholders.”
However George stated yesterday:”Despite several efforts to get in touch, there has been no response from him up to this day.” He added:”With mounting debts and no opportunity to ply their trade, members for the technical staff remain in the dark concerning the outstanding payments. This same situation also applies to the staff of the national senior men’s team as they continue to work without payment since last year.”
George also put some questions to the TTFA and Hadad, including why are staff members not being paid although money has been received from FIFA; why are foreign coaches being hired while local coaches go unpaid; what is the FIFA funding being used for currently and whether there are any plans to engage with local football stakeholders to map the way forward?
And the NCTT president ended by telling the TTFA that “football belongs to the people of Trinidad and Tobago not any one person or group of persons regardless of their position.”