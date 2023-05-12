Football loses ex-youth player Drayton

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has extended its condolences to the family and friends of former footballer Devon Drayton, who along with his female partner was murdered in Claxton Bay. Drayton, 35, and Asha George, 30, were shot dead at home Thursday night.
Drayton was a former Under-20 and Under-23 footballer. Locally, he played for W Connection, United Petrotrin and Club Sando. He was also a member of the national Under-20 team in 2006 under head coach Brian Williams alongside players as Radanfah Abu Bakr, Adrian Foncette, Keon Daniel and Ataullah Guerra. A year later in 2007, Drayton was a member of the T&T Olympic team under Dutch coach Jan Van Deinsen and deceased assistant coach Michael McComie.
Drayton’s son, Donovon Drayton is currently a member of the TTFA High Performance Under-15 team and has since been notably absent from training session at Manny Ramjohn Stadium. The TTFA announced that the FA and the High-Performance staff will provide whatever support possible for the young man at this time.