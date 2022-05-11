FOOTBALL RESET

Trinidad and Tobago’s recent football results at youth level are a cause for concern and have prompted a shift towards youth development.
“Some of the results we have seen, quite clearly, it shows a lack of any programmes building up into some of these types (of) tournaments,” stated Anton Corneal, technical director of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) yesterday.
Corneal’s solution is to press the reset button. To that end, the TFA will begin screening the best young local footballers for its high-performance teams, the aim of which is to develop talented, young footballers over a sustained period. Corneal was speaking during an interview with TTFA media.
“A lot of development was not done in the last three years,” Corneal noted. “Now, we’ve got to put new programmes in place or revisit some of the programmes we had before.”
Corneal continued: “It’s going to take three to four years. There is nothing magical that can be done. But if we put the different stages in place, and we are consistent, and have some of the better coaches driving this programme, we will see better results as our long-term outcome.”
Corneal further disclosed that T&T are in position to benefit from a development programme under the umbrella of FIFA, governing body for world football.
“There is a programme that FIFA is offering, it’s a talent development scheme, which is really tied directly into our high-performance programme. That’s a four-year programme,” Corneal explained.
“So, we are embarking right now starting to screen players, U13 girls and boys, U15 girls and boys, and put the 40 top players into a programme that will afford them three to four years in preparation for a U17 (national) team,” Corneal explained.
Corneal believes that such development will also assist coaches, and possibly end the days of having under-prepared national youth teams competing internationally, as recently faced by coach Jason Spence, whose Under-17 & Under-20 women’s teams went winless at CONCACAF level in 2022, with many players having not played football for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“A U-17 coach can now get the opportunity to get players that have been through a programme for three to four years. We did it in the past, at times, sometimes successfully, sometimes not. But what it did give was give the youth coaches a team that was already prepared. This is going to be put in place in the very near future.”
Corneal would know the benefit of continued development, having taken national youth teams to the 2007 FIFA U-17 and 2009 U-20 World Cups. He built on the earlier work of Ken Elie, the Under-15 national coach.
Some of the notable footballers coming out of those two teams were Kevin Molino, Leston Paul, Glenroy Samuel, Andre Marchan, Juma Clarence, Jamaal Gaye, Curtis Gonzales, Robert Primus, Sheldon Bateau, Khaleem Hyland, Marcus Joseph, Mekeil Williams, Jean Luc Rochford, Akeem Adams, Aubrey David and Sean De Silva.
“Coming out of that programme, even on the girls’ side, we had good results. We were able to compete with the top teams in CONCACAF, both boys and girls, at U-17 and at U-20. We are now seeing where there is a gap when it comes to being ready in all aspects of the game.”
Corneal said the new development programme is similar too, but more in-depth than previous TTFA programmes.
“It’s also supported by FIFA and I think that (is) a major part, “Corneal declared. “ FIFA is going to come in, they will advise. First we have to show them what is being planned and that’s being done right now and hopefully we can have better results.”
The new programmes are expected to feed many national teams and youngsters.
“It’s really three-fold. it’s preparation for a national team. It’s giving young players the opportunity to get a concentrated level of coaching, and it’s going to be a revolving door,” Corneal said.
“So players, yes they will be in the programme. But we will be looking at other players that may be late developers, players we have not seen, that we might have missed, players that might have been recommended from other coaches. We have to make sure we keep our door open so we have to look at the best players we can get.”