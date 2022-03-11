Edgar Vidal

NOT FORGOTTEN: Edgar Vidal, former coach of the national senior football team, speaks with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, centre, and Chief Justice Ivor Archie after being presented with the Chaconia Medal (Silver), in the spheres of sport and community service, by President Paula-Mae Weekes at the 2020 national awards ceremony at President’s House, St Ann’s, on Monday. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

San Juan Jabloteh chairman Jerry Hospedales, along with former national players Lincoln Phillips and Edgar Vidale were honoured with national awards this week by President Paula Mae Weekes, at President’s House in St Ann’s, Port of Spain.

Hospedales, a retired public servant, received the Chaconia Medal Gold for contributions to the economic development of Trinidad and Tobago.

Former national football coach and technical director Edgar Vidale was awarded the Chaconia Medal Silver.

The Chaconia Medal is given to people (citizens and non-citizens) who have performed long and meritorious service to the country, tending to promote the national welfare or strengthen the community spirit.

Vidale had said he felt very happy and honoured to be receiving such an award.

“I am not surprised that I am getting the award but the one I am getting is what I am surprised about. It is a pretty distinguished award. It shows that my colleagues and countrymen appreciate what I have done.”

Meanwhile, the Hummingbird Medal Silver was presented to former national goalkeeper, coach and ex -TTFA technical director Lincoln “Tiger” Phillips on Wednesday.

Phillips, 81, said he was honoured to have been chosen for the award but reminded all that his country did not owe him anything, but rather it’s the other way around,in that he owed everything to his country.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘PAN’ RISES OVER ‘SOCA’

‘PAN’ RISES OVER ‘SOCA’

Despite taking the long route to the final, the Steelpan Strikers proved to be the team to beat, clinching the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast title with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over the Soca Kings in front of a large crowd at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

T&T girls 5th in Billie Jean Cup

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls scored a commanding victory to finish fifth in the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Billie Jean Cup yesterday in the Dominican Republic.

However, this country’s boys had to settle for tenth place after being edged 2-1 by Barbados in the Junior Davis Cup equivalent event.

Day of toil

Day of toil

A second career century by opener Zak Crawley and a confident captain’s knock by Joe Root lifted England into a commanding position, 153 runs ahead in their second innings after day four of the first test against West Indies here yesterday.

Yorke and Thompson miss out on medals

TEAM TTO swimmer Kael Yorke finished eighth in his individual race, while he and his countryman Jeron Thompson combined to help their University of Indianapolis team to fifth in the men’s 400-yard freestyle on the second day of the four-day NCAA Division II Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

De Gannes, Antoine on show at Carifta trials

De Gannes, Antoine on show at Carifta trials

Janae De Gannes, Aaron Antoine and Revell Webster are among the athletes who will be on show at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, today, opening day of the NGC/NAAATT Carifta Trials meet.

De Gannes squares off against Alexxe Henry in the opening Girls Under-17 100 metres heat. The second heat will feature Janika Jordan and Ayode Alexi Simmons.

Browne, Christian take sprint honours

Browne, Christian take sprint honours

PSL Cycling Club’s Sylese Christian and Arima Wheelers Cycling Club’s (AW) Kwesi Browne were crowned national champions of the Elite Women’s and Men’s sprint events at the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s (TTCF) National Track Cycling Championships at the National Cycling Centre Thursday night.