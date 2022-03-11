San Juan Jabloteh chairman Jerry Hospedales, along with former national players Lincoln Phillips and Edgar Vidale were honoured with national awards this week by President Paula Mae Weekes, at President’s House in St Ann’s, Port of Spain.
Hospedales, a retired public servant, received the Chaconia Medal Gold for contributions to the economic development of Trinidad and Tobago.
Former national football coach and technical director Edgar Vidale was awarded the Chaconia Medal Silver.
The Chaconia Medal is given to people (citizens and non-citizens) who have performed long and meritorious service to the country, tending to promote the national welfare or strengthen the community spirit.
Vidale had said he felt very happy and honoured to be receiving such an award.
“I am not surprised that I am getting the award but the one I am getting is what I am surprised about. It is a pretty distinguished award. It shows that my colleagues and countrymen appreciate what I have done.”
Meanwhile, the Hummingbird Medal Silver was presented to former national goalkeeper, coach and ex -TTFA technical director Lincoln “Tiger” Phillips on Wednesday.
Phillips, 81, said he was honoured to have been chosen for the award but reminded all that his country did not owe him anything, but rather it’s the other way around,in that he owed everything to his country.