$$ for cricket

With no competition since March 2020, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) is set to get its 2022 season under way with strong corporate support.
Yesterday, TTCB president Azim Bassarath confirmed that there will be sponsorship for “all our tournaments with the exception of our national League T20.”
At yesterday’s launch of the Inter Zone youth series set to begin next Wednesday, it was announced that Tiger Tanks would be joining The Price Club Supermarket as sponsors of the series. Bassarath told the Express, the two companies were pumping a combined $221,000 into the series.
In addition, the TTCB has also secured backing from Dream 11 for its T10 tournament which begins on Saturday. Bassarath added that the TTCB’s 50-over tournament this year will also have a sponsor.
“It is because of the work we have put in since last year,” he said. “We have done a lot of ground work in approaching business people and sponsors who we would have known wanted to make a contribution to youth development.”
And the TTCB president also expressed confidence that the T20 tournament will also get corporate backing. “I am pretty comfortable. I think that when the T20 starts some time in May, I have confidence that when people see what’s happening with respect to the cricket, they are going to come on board.”
At yesterday’s launch, Bassarath said of The Price Club and Tiger Tanks: “Their investment in national and youth development at this important juncture for sport in the post pandemic period will not go unnoticed and provide invaluable rewards for our cricketers.”
In addressing the audience at the Alloy Lequay Administrative Centre in Couva, regional manager of Tiger Tanks, Denis Latiff called for emphasis to be placed on the mental development of the cricketers.
“I would like to see a tournament grow the mental capacity of players. The youth need to get that idea of knowing where they are going; how to control their thoughts, their minds...and you will see development; you will see them training better; you will seem them playing better.”
And Jason Abdool, marketing administrator of The Price Club added: “We at The Price Club are humbled and overjoyed to continue our partnership with the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board after almost two years’ break in this project due to the restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. Our commitment and resolve to support the TTCB and the youth of our nation will always be unwavering.”
In addressing the work his board had done to prepare a return to cricket, Bassarath said: “Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board consistently lobbied the Ministry of Health for the lifting of sanctions by providing evidence that the sport could resume safely. Indeed the TTCB is the first and possibly the only national sporting organisation to come up with a Covid-19...protocols document as early as November of 2020.”
The Inter Zone series is scheduled to be played at seven different venues across the country. According to the Ministry of Sport’s Return To Play policy, such venues would have to get approval since only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed entry either as players, officials or spectators.
Addressing this matter, Bassarath said: “Applications are inside and we are hoping we will get the approval by the time the tournament starts...All our tournaments, we had the applications submitted about two weeks ago and it is receiving attention by the Ministry of Sport and the Sport Company.”