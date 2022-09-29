The biggest party in sports is down to its main event this evening. And for either Kyle Mayers of the Barbados Royals or Rovman Powell of the Jamaica Tallawahs, the tenth final in Caribbean Premier League history will become a career highlight. One of them will lift the Hero CPL trophy tonight at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.
The road to the final has been a contrasting one for the two teams.
The Royals have been the tournament’s form side, topping the table at the preliminary stage with eight wins and only two losses; while the Tallawahs filled the final playoff spot (four wins, five defeats). Since then, however, the form gap has narrowed, with both teams winning convincingly in the knockout stages.
The Royals beat the surging home side, Guyana Amazon Warriors by 87 runs in the first qualifier to gain automatic passage to the final, while the Tallawahs successfully defended 148 against back-to-back losing finalists St Lucia Kings in their eliminator on Tuesday and on Wednesday night, stormed to a 37-run win over the Warriors on the back of Shamarh Brooks’ maiden T20 hundred. His Man-of-the-Match 109 not out allowed the Royals to amass a tournament-high 226 for four.
At a pre-match media conference yesterday, Powell described Brooks’ century as “one of the best within the franchise,” that he had seen. “It was that special a knock,” he added.
And while Powell said his players would have used yesterday to come down off the high of overcoming the Warriors in their backyard, he is confident they will be ready for today’s battle.
“I think the guys are feeling really upbeat,” Powell said. “Barbados is a very strong team and possibly the best team in CPL so far, so the guys are upbeat about the challenge of facing the best team in CPL so far... Once we get our plans right tomorrow we can pull through.”
Victory tonight would give either franchise their third lien on the CPL title. But neither Powell nor Mayers was at the helm for their team’s previous successes.
Mayers is standing in for David Miller, who along with Corbin Bosch and Quinton De Kock had to leave the Royals before the knockout phase to take up international duty with South Africa.
Mayers, though, is eyeing his place in history.
“I look forward to big games like this. I’m one of those players who want to do well for the team especially when it comes to championship time. I always believe I am one of those players who can win a game for my team... Since I came to Guyana I haven’t been getting the scores that I like but I look forward to tomorrow... The trophy’s on the line and I’m happy to be able to contribute tomorrow if given the opportunity.”
Opening batter Mayers would be expected to counter the swing threat of Pakistani Mohammad Amir, the joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament (16), along with teammate Imad Wasim.
However, Amir picked up a groin injury in his second over on Wednesday, and yesterday, Powell could not confirm his fitness for tonight’s match. He said: “Backroom staff... working behind the scenes to try and get him fit for the final. We know how important he is. If we lose him it’s definitely a big loss but hopefully he’ll pull through for the final.”
Even without Amir, Powell will expect his side to show the same resilience and spirit that has got them to the final. Mayers will expect similar qualities from his well-oiled Royals.
With fair weather and a pitch that stroke-makers can enjoy, the 2022 CPL tenth anniversary party could finish with a bang.
