‘FORCE’ AWAKEN

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was in the zone again yesterday as he completed his third five-wicket haul in first-class cricket to lead the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to an emphatic innings and 168-run victory over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, on the final day of their second round West Indies Championship four-day match, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.
Hosein grabbed six wickets for 62 runs as the Hurricanes were dismissed for 198 in their second innings, a slight improvement on their capitulation for 186 in their first turn at the crease.
The hosts, who also dominated with bat, having scored 552 for nine declared in their first innings, took about 40 minutes on the final day to seal their first win of the season. And it was none other than Hosein who got the ball rolling.
Hosein struck in the first over yesterday, removing overnight batsman Damion Jacobs(2). The other overnight batsman Alzarri Joseph smashed the ball around to reach 47, but ran out of partners with Quinton Boatswain (1) run out and Sheeno Berridge edging to Bryan Charles at first slip to hand Hosein his sixth wicket, as the match came to a swift and satisfying end for the hosts.
The 26-year-old Hosein was fittingly named Player of the Match, having also taken two wickets in the first innings to finish the game with eight scalps.
Red Force coach Mervyn Dillon said he couldn’t be happier with the victory but feels his team is capable of more. He said he won’t go easy on his players, insisting that this is just the start of the season and they still have a long way to go and tougher opposition to come.
“I couldn’t be happier. Obviously we’re not there yet in terms of the kind of cricket we want to play and I am still a little disappointed in the way we are catching, and that is something we have to work on. It is still very early in the tournament but for this game I am exceptionally happy. The guys played some good cricket and to win by an innings on a wicket like this was a really good effort,” Dillon said post match.
He said big scores are crucial if they to challenge for the top spot but noted that they will have to be prepared to spend a lot of time batting and a lot more in the field. “Akeal Hosein was really excellent in the way he bowled; Odean Smith in the first innings (was also very good) so I am really happy how things are at the moment,” he said.
“I love the big scores that we are putting on the board and I think that is critical if we want to win this tournament. We have to put runs on the board and we must also be prepared to spend a lot more time in the field to get 20 wickets,” the Red Force coach pointed out. “For me, I am extremely excited, but like I said, we still have a long way to go and a lot of work to do and we are going to continue to push forward,” he added.
While pleased with the result, Dillon said there will be no letting up, especially with the team travelling today to Guyana to face the defending champions, the Jaguars, in the Red Force’s first away game of the season.
“For me it is asking the guys to put a high price on their wicket and even with the runs we are scoring, I still think a couple of guys gave away their hand and that is how hard I am going to be,” Dillon explained.
“It is not just about getting 50 or 60 runs. If we can bat and come not out, that is what I ask of the guys, to make sure whoever is in, stays in and gets the job done. It is good to see everybody getting some runs and for me it is a good thing going into the Guyana game,” he noted.
“Most of my batters, even Terrance (Hinds) down the order played exceptionally well. I am happy with everything I got out of this game except for the couple of chances that we put down and that is something that seems to be creeping in and we are trying to get rid of it so it is just for us to continue putting in the work,” he continued.
“With the way the guys are batting at the moment it makes it a lot easier for the bowlers in terms of not having to panic and giving them chances to express themselves,” adding, “The guys have been bowling well but I think we are still conceding too many boundaries too often and it is something that we have discussed and will continue to work on.”
The Jaguars clash will be the first of four consecutive games on the road for Dillon and company. The Red Force face the Jaguars at Providence starting Thursday before the tournament breaks for a week.
From February 6-9, Darren Bravo’s team will be in Dominica to face the Windward Islands Volcanoes in round four before travelling to Barbados to face the Pride at Kensington Oval from February 13-16.
Following another one-week break, the Red Force will tackle the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Warner Park from February 27-March 1 before returning home to Tarouba for round seven, versus the Barbados Pride (March 5-8) and then the Windward Islands Volcanoes (March 12-15).