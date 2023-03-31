‘FORCE’ AWAKENED

Jeavor Royal

ROYAL STUMPING: Jamaica Scorpions’ Jeavor Royal is stumped by Trinidad and Tobago Red Force substitute wicketkeeper Daniel Williams, off the bowling of Imran Khan, on the third day of the West Indies Championship four-day match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday. —Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force ended the West Indies Championship on a high after completing a nine-wicket victory over Jamaica Scorpions on the third day of their final-round match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, yesterday.

Coach David Furlonge described it as a “bittersweet” feeling that their lone win in the campaign came at the end when the title was already out of reach. “We wanted to end on a high and we made some changes and it was good to see we made the right choices,” he said.

Heading into the third day of the match yesterday, the Red Force, who enforced the follow-on, had the Scorpions on the ropes at 199 for five with just an overall lead of 22. But the final five Jamaica wickets didn’t go down without a fight as the overnight pair of Abhijai Mansingh and Aldane Thomas took the score past the 200-run mark after a delayed start, due to rain.

Thomas took the initiative against the T&T pacers, flicking Anderson Phillip for two fours before edging Shannon Gabriel through the slip cordon for another boundary as the lead grew from 22 at the start to 50 in quick time.

Mansingh also had some luck with a couple of edges going past the slips, off Gabriel, to bring up the 50 partnership for the sixth wicket.

But Gabriel struck back late in the extended first session, bowling Mansingh for 32 and Thomas for 39, to trigger the final batting collapse.

Once the overnight partnership was broken, leg-spinner Imran Khan wrapped up the innings quickly with Jeavor Royal coming down the track and getting stumped by substitute wicketkeeper Daniel Williams before Ojay Shields was caught by substitute fielder Khary Pierre.

Khan ended the innings by trapping Marquino Mindley lbw without scoring, to finish with four for 47 from 17.5 overs.

Initially, it seemed like it would be a straightforward chase for the home team but rain forced the players off the field multiple times, prolonging the game until after tea.

Despite the stoppages, however, openers Kamil Pooran and Vikash Mohan looked solid the second time around, the pair putting on a 74 opening stand to all but seal the victory, before Pooran was bowled by Jermaine Blackwood for 39 (off 70 balls).

The win came quickly after that with skipper Darren Bravo hitting Blackwood for two fours and a six to take the score to 94. But it was Mohan who struck the winning runs, smashing leg-spinner Mansingh down the ground to bring the scores level before cutting the next ball for four to complete the win.

