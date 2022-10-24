After a poor showing in the four-day West Indies Championship, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be looking for marked improvement in their defence of the CG United Super50 title.
The Red Force played unbeaten on their way to clinching the 50-over title last year, under the leadership of former West Indies white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard, who retired from international cricket earlier this year. But head coach David Furlonge cautioned that the players will have to step it up a notch if they are to retain their crown.
Current West Indies white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran was confirmed to lead the Red Force this year, and while Furlonge—who is also chairman of selectors —noted that the Red Force have put together another strong side, he said building team spirit and camaraderie is crucial to winning.
“We have to take each game at a time and put out best eleven outside there and give 100 per cent always and play to win...we had a good team bond last time and we want to get that again this year,” said Furlonge.
“We have a hectic week with (practice) games against the Windwards on Tuesday (today) and Thursday, and then we have practice (intra squad) Friday, Saturday and Sunday...we will try to bond as a team. The main thing last year was that bond and team spirit and camaraderie, and that made the difference.
He continued: “We always have good players, but that same team lost a couple years before in Barbados in the semi-final, so it is mainly trying to build that team spirit and camaraderie with everybody this week,” adding, “I think once you are champions, everybody will be coming at you stronger and more forceful because they want to dethrone you. We now have to lift our game even more than we did in the last tournament if we want to retain our title.”
The 18-member Red Force squad was announced yesterday and includes Pooran and the three other T&T players who were part of the West Indies T20 World Cup squad—Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein and Evin Lewis. However, Lewis is nursing an injury and his fitness is to be evaluated.
Fast bowlers Shannon Gabriel, Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip are also in the squad, along with experienced players Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed and Imran Khan and West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva.
“We are looking for the experienced players again to step up and help out the young fellas. We also have Sunil Narine, who was there last time but didn’t play much because of injury. We have his experience there also. We have Pooran and Hosein, who are now experienced at the senior level and these fellas will guide the younger players,” noted Furlonge.
T&T will start their campaign on home turf, but Furlonge said despite getting home advantage for the group stage, the team will still have to bring their “A” game. “It is always good playing at home, but we were home for the last three rounds of the four-day championship and we didn’t do well.
“If we could get that crowd support it will help, but even though you are playing at home, you still have to play the game the right way, play hard and try to come out on top,” he said.
The Red Force will be in action today in a warm-up game against the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, from 9 a.m., and Furlonge is hoping to get in a full match after rain hampered much of their planned match practice over the last month.
“We are trying to get the fellas to spend time at the crease. We were in the nets for the last couple of months and getting on the pitch offers different bounce and pace, and the players will need to adjust to that,” Furlonge explained.
The Red Force coach also wants to see improvement from his batters, particularly in their shot selection. “We have seen batsmen playing T20 and T10 shots and that is not what we want. The 50-over is a lot different. You have enough time to get yourself in. We have given the batsmen lengthy times in the nets, and we want to see them go out in the middle and put it all together,” the Red Force coach concluded.
T&T have been drawn in Zone A for the Super50 along with the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC), Guyana Harpy Eagles and Windward Islands. Zone A will be played in T&T with the hosts opening their title defence next Monday against CCC.
Squad
Nicholas Pooran (captain), Jeremy Solozano, Kjorn Ottley, Jason Mohammed, Mark Deyal, Darren Bravo, Joshua Da Silva, Jyd Goolie, Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Imran Khan, Shannon Gabriel, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Terrance Hinds, Evin Lewis, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein.
David Furlonge (coach/chief selector); Sebastian Edwards (manager); Jason Pilgrim (physiotherapist); Clinton Jeremiah (trainer); Amrit Jadoo (analyst).
Zone A fixtures
Matches at BLCA start at 2 p.m.; matches at QPO start at 9 a.m.
• October 31: T&T Red Force v CCC at BLCA
• October 31: Windward Islands Volcanoes v Guyana Harpy Eagles at QPO
• November 2: T&T Red Force v Guyana Harpy Eagles at BLCA
• November 2: CCC v Windward Islands Volcanoes at QPO
• November 5: Guyana Harpy Eagles v CCC at BLCA
• November 5: T&T Red Force v Windward Islands Volcanoes at QPO
• November 7: Windward Islands Volcanoes v Guyana Harpy Eagles at BLCA
• November 7: T&T Red Force v CCC at QPO
• November 9: CCC v Windward Islands Volcanoes at BLCA
• November 9: T&T Red Force v Guyana Harpy Eagles at QPO
• November 12: T&T Red Force v Windward Islands Volcanoes at BLCA
• November 12: Guyana Harpy Eagles v CCC at QPO.