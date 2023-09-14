FORCED TO ADJUST

With the delivery of the water-based turf unlikely to be fulfilled in time, TEAM TTO men’s hockey senior team head coach Darren Cowie has had to alter his squad’s preparation ahead of the October 20-November 5, Pan American Games scheduled for Santiago, Chile.
The motivation of the silver-medal winning efforts at both the PAHF Hockey 5s Pan Am Cup in June in Jamaica, and at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador in July would have waned now that the reality of yet another inadequate preparation is unavoidable.
Last month, Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SPORTT) CEO Jason Williams blamed the foreign exchange issues the country is experiencing for the tardy installation of the new turf that had an original finish date in the weeks leading up to the 2017, FIH World Hockey League Semi Final round hosted here at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua.
Ironically, that promise was made under Williams’ SPORTT colleague, chairman Douglas Camacho, the then Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) president.
Having foregone several years of local competition and adequate preparation due to a delay ascribed to bureaucratic setbacks, the Covid-19 pandemic and the improper installation of the turf in one instance, the national teams are set to undergo another ‘prep’ phase without the requisite appropriate practice on a water-based turf- the surface international hockey 11-a-side is contested on.
“Our initial plans to have the team best prepared have fallen through a bit especially coming on the heels of the excitement of getting the silver medal in both Hockey 5s and CAC Games,” Cowie said, “We felt strongly about how we wanted to go into preparation mode after CAC in July and we were hoping that the turf would have been ready, and that put a damper on the whole preparation period where we would have been hoping to have at least three to four sessions per week on a water-based surface to prep us for Pan Ams.“
Williams indicated that the earliest the turf could be installed would be the end of September, while certification by the governing body FIH would delay the opening by several more weeks, effectively inhibiting any possibility of practice on that surface.
Instead, the training plan has transformed into a one-a-week session at the sand-based facility at the Police Barracks in St James, supplemented by some other sessions at the indoor court of the Woodbrook Youth Facility.
“So we have had to change up the approach significantly in how we prepare based on not having a proper surface to train on because if we did go through with only training on a sand-based Barrack or indoor then a lot of bad habits would start to creep in with regards to spacing, ball movement.”
Cowie said he has now directed his focus for the team on fitness and building skills, with systematic ball movement practice basically impossible without the proper surface.
In the planning phase last year, Cowie would have had strong hopes of the team qualifying for the semifinal round or even being a medal contender at the hemispheric Games.
Going into the competition as the seventh ranked team—only ahead of Peru - his charges still hold that belief in their objectives, even when placed in a group with higher-ranked teams Brazil and the USA, both benefitting from international match practice and consistent water-based turf practice.
But with experienced campaigners Akim Toussaint and Aidan De Gannes hanging up their sticks post CAC coupled with the forced absence of Tristan Grant (injury) and Jordan Reynos (family commitment), the achievement of that goal became more complicated.
“Despite that, the players have a lot of high hopes. I think our approach has to be different. Although we have that hope to go far in the tournament, we have to be realistic as well and understand that we need to play a certain way in order for those dreams to be realised.”
For Cowie, who took over the helm of the men’s team in October 2021, the goal in Chile has to be to work their system, solidify their identity by striking a balance between offence and defence and be disciplined in their structure
The leadership vacuum will now be filled by a group of younger players who have come through the ranks including new captain Jordan Vieira, Teague and Tariq Marcano, Mickell Pierre and Shaquille Daniel.
Veteran goalkeeper Andrey Rocke, likely to be in his final tour for hockey 11s, has also been assisting in leadership of a team whose majority of members are between 20 and 27.
“So those are the guys we are counting on to lead the side, not just on the field but even in the preparation phase to ensure that a lot of the younger guys are focused on the task at hand,” Cowie ended. “This is probably one of the youngest squads we have had in a while.”
TTO Men’s Squad for
2023 Pan AM Games
1. Jordan Vieira (C)
2. Andrey Rocke (GK)
3. Lyndell Byer
4. Ethan Reynos
5. Caleb Guisseppi
6. Tariq Marcano
7. Mickell Pierre
8. Shaquille Daniel
9. Jovan Wren
10. Teague Marcano
11. Joel Daniel
12. Dylan Francis
13. Daniel Byer
14. Tarell Singh
15. Shawn Phillip
16. Michael Stewart
17. Jeremy Nieves (P Player)
18. Malcolm Baptiste (P Player)
19. Tyrese Benjamin (1st Reserve)
20. Tariq Singh (2nd Reserve)
21. Sheldon De Lisle (3rd Reserve)
Staff
1. Coach - Darren Cowie
2. Asst. Coach - Dwain Quan Chan
3. Manager- Sharon De Freitas
4. Manager - Keshen Johnson
5. Trainer - Derek Ashby
6. Sports Psychologist - Nadine Sammy
7. Performance Testing - Kanisha Vincent
8. Doctor - Jude McKnight
9. Administrator - Chemika Ellis