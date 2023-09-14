FORCED TO ADJUST

St Clair’s Coaching School and Sidey’s FC are on a collision course in the Tobago FA Cup competition.

On Tuesday, St Clair’s Coaching School got the better of the new kids on the block, Bertille St Clair’s Sports Academy (BSSA) by a 2–1 margin at Shaw Park. Two penalties either side of the half-time whistle was all it took, following Jeremiah King’s opening item for BSSA.