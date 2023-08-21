‘Forex’ shortage

THE difficulty in sourcing foreign exchange is preventing the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) from remitting required funds to contractors in Chile to complete the six-year delayed Astro turf at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua.
First promised delivery in 2017 by former Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) president Douglas Camacho — the current SporTT chairman — the Minister of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) Shamfa Cudjoe had projected a July 2023 completion date last January.
In a project initially promised to be delivered — under former Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Darryl Smith — ahead of the March 25-April 2, 2017, FIH Men’s World League Tournament hosted by the TTHB, the installation had been previously delayed due to bureaucratic processes; onset of the Covid-19 pandemic; and an incorrect assessment of the status of the sub-base that will support the synthetic Astro turf.
The TTHB and its stakeholders-- including the national senior men’s and women’s teams-- have had to forego local competitions, much-needed practice and pre-international tours without utilisation of the Tacarigua-based National Hockey Centre facility for more than four years.
SporTT CEO Jason Williams said while the minister’s projection would have been accurate at the time, given the time-lines and milestones achieved by the contractors, that completion date was revised to August 2023 following the delay in shipment of some of the necessary materials for the project.
But after the laying of the shock pad in mid-June by the Chile-based contractors of Polytan, the Germany-based manufacturer of synthetic sport turfs, and their law-mandated return to their country of birth, the problem of securing additional foreign exchange became an issue.
The laying of an irrigation system around the turf — a project being completed by local contractors-- will not affect the installation of the synthetic turf, which can be done concurrently, said Williams.
“We have been having a challenge... FX (foreign exchange) is a serious challenge in the country. So we are trying to work with the banks to get the FX. Once we get the payments, the contractor will be able to book flights, accommodation, airfare, for the workers to come back in and finish the job,” Williams explained, adding that they have been attempting to source the funds since early July. “That is the problem right now, the FX.”
Williams added that the contractors have worked well and kept to the schedule when they have been in the country.
At this point, if SporTT receives the US allocation this week, the earliest the contractors would be able to complete the turf project would be end of September. With certification of the turf by the FIH — the sport’s world governing body — expected to take an additional couple of weeks, the senior men’s and women’s hockey teams’ preparation for the October 20-November 5 Pan American Games is likely to be affected negatively.