Forging ahead

West Indies left-arm orthodox spinner Akeal Hosein is ready to push the limits of what he can do as he looks to add to his bowling repertoire in an effort to keep his place in the regional side and stay one step ahead of his international competition.
The 27-year-old Hosein made his ODI debut against Bangladesh earlier this year and did enough to keep his place in the side for the following Sri Lanka tour of the West Indies and he insisted that those experiences have taught him that there is no margin for error at the international level and he can’t afford to relax if he wants to keep his place in the side.
Hosein took three for 26 from ten overs in his first ODI and finished that three-match series with four for 117. Against Sri Lanka, he ended with four for 97 in three games and from then to now he has been working on ways to stay ahead of the competition.
Speaking about his elevation to the ODI squad, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players said “My debut was pretty decent. Getting three wickets for 20 odd runs in ten overs, I thought that was a fair start for me. Yes, I thought I was prepared, and I was in good form with the ball and I was pretty satisfied with my performance personally in the match but not being able to get the team over the line was a bit disappointing for me.”
The Windies lost all three ODIs on the Bangladesh tour but bounced back with 3-0 sweep against Sri Lanka in the ODIs in Antigua.
“My biggest takeaway from my first two series is that from first-class level to international cricket, it’s a big gap. You may make slight mistakes at first-class level (and you might get away with it) but at the international level, those guys will pick up on that quickly and they will punish you. They study you pretty quickly a well and it is a level where you have to be spot on and the minute you are off-guard or off-key or off-point, they will pick up on that and they will pounce on that very quickly,” Hosein explained.
He said making his debut and keeping his place in the team for the Sri Lanka series have given his extra motivation to work on his game and he said he is using the time before the next international fixture to add to his game.
“I would say I have gotten a fair amount of confidence and encouragement from those first two tours. It has encouraged me to go back and work three times as hard to always stay a step ahead of the opposition,” said Hosein.
“These guys, they will study you and start zooming in what you do and how you perform. So, when you are away from the game, it is a perfect opportunity to go back to the drawing board and continue working on your trade and coming up with something new,” he added.
“I have been working on a couple of variations and as of now it is just about practicing it over and over so that when it comes to a match situation, I will have a lot more confidence in bowling it and also to be able to pitch it where I want and hopefully reap the rewards of that,” he concluded.