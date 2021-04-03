TWO days after winning the Under-16 and 18 titles in the Catch National Junior Championships, Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph will have the worst first-round match in the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament today at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
The 13-year-old will come up against top-seeded national and Tranquillity Open champion Carlista Mohammed in the women’s singles quarter-final around 10 a.m.
Second-seeded “Tranquil” runner-up Ella Carrington, who was upset by Daniel-Joseph in the National Under-16 final, will have to be prepared for a serious battle as her opponent is national and Tranquil Over-35 champ Farah Chautilal.
Also in the bottom half of the draw, Jordane Dookie, who performed poorly in both the Under-14 and 16 divisions of the “Catch” tournament, will have to deal with former top player Trevine Sellier.
And in the other quarter-final encounter, national Under-18 champ Aalisha Alexis, will come up against Zara Ghuran, a beaten semi-finalist in both the Under-16 and 18 categories of “Catch.”
Tranquillity Over-45 champ Richard MeLetchie defeated former president of the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago Jermille Danclar 6-3, 7-5 when the tournament served off yesterday to earn a meeting with top seed and defending champion Nabeel Mohammed today for a place in tomorrow’s Division A quarter-finals.
Two former top players returned from lengthy layoffs to book places in today’s round of 16.
After taking down last year’s B class champ Liu Chin 6-3, 6-2, Seve Day will tackle Krystian Valentine.
And Adrian De Silva, who also studied at university in North America, will oppose fifth-seeded national under-18 champ Ethan Wong after whipping Kyle Britton 6-2, 6-2.
Akiel Duke, the 2019 Tranquillity champ, Keshan Moonasar and Richard Chung, winner of the inaugural edition of this tournament two years ago, are seeded second through fourth, respectively.