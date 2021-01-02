Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain and current cricket board (BCCI) president, is “stable” and “completely conscious” after undergoing an angioplasty yesterday, according to media reports.
Ganguly had been hospitalised in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain, which doctors said was a heart attack.
The ESPNcricinfo website stated Ganguly had felt some “uneasiness” in the morning after doing some exercise, and was subsequently admitted to the nearby Woodlands Hospital where Dr Rupali Basu confirmed that he was undergoing a primary angioplasty.
“Sourav Ganguly has undergone angioplasty. He is stable now. He will be monitored for 24 hours,” Dr Aftab, one of the doctors treating Ganguly, told the media. “He is completely conscious. There are two blockages in his heart for which he will be treated. As of now he is stable, we will have a meeting on Monday and then we will decide what needs to be done further, priority is to let him settle down after heart attack. He is risk-free and he is talking as well.”
After attending the BCCI AGM recently in Ahmedabad, Ganguly had returned to Kolkata and visited Eden Gardens earlier this week to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy — India’s domestic T20 competition — with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya and secretary Snehashish.
Messages poured in on social media from the cricketing community wishing Ganguly, fondly known as “dada” or “elder brother”, a speedy recovery.
“I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Twitter.
The former left-handed batsman, who retired from international cricket in 2008, played 113 Tests and 311 One-dayers and led India to 21 Test wins.