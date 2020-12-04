Former junior champ back for ‘Promenade’

RAVAL DEONARINE will make his return to competitive action after an absence of almost a decade when the Promenade Tennis Club Tennis Tournament serves off today at the club’s clay courts, Paradise Pasture, San Fernando.
It will be the first competition for the 28-year-old since he reached the doubles semi-inals of this very tournament in 2011.
Deonarine, a former national Under-16 champion and arch-rival of two-time national champ Vaughn Wilson during his days in juniors, has reportedly been very impressive during practice and is the favourite to capture the men’s singles title.
The son of former national cricketer and national top-five tennis player Ravi Deonarine is also seeded to claim the doubles crown—with Ken Corbie.
Veteran Ramesh Ramdhan, who first reached the singles semi-finals ten years ago, is playing doubles with Donald Harriram and he could reach both finals.
Kelta Satahoo was crowned champ way back in ’10 and ’11, and she is expected to advance to the women’s final again.
However, the favourite to capture the title is Savitri Singh, who lost the final in a third-set tiebreak two years ago to current national and Tranquillity Open over-35 champ Farah Chautilal.
The tournament will be contested on a daily basis until Thursday, and first serve every day is 4 p.m.