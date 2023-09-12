Former nationals hail T&T’s latest win

Even with the likes of Russell Latapy, Dwight Yorke, Shaka Hislop, Hutson Charles and other top footballers that Trinidad and Tobago have produced, the national team had never come away from Central America with a victory over El Salvador.
Those to have finally accomplished the feat include Denzil Smith, Ryan Telfer, Reon Moore, Justin Garcia among others, as T&T won back-to-back matches at home to Curacao (1-0) and El Salvador (3-2) away, over the past few days.
And the Soca Warriors now sit atop Group A, of the League A, in the 2023 CONCACAF National League.
Former national footballers Densill Theobald, Brent Sancho and Brian Williams, all view the victories positively. But they remind that the team must continue to improve, for such results to be the norm, rather than a one-off.
“Those two victories were massive ones. Especially the one in El Salvador against El Salvador,” former captain Theobald declared. He added: “Especially given some of our recent performances. It was really good to see the boys dig in deep, and pulling off that kind of victory.”
Sancho and Theobald were teammates on T&T’s team at the 2006 World Cup. Sancho also viewed the results positively. “After all that has transpired over the last month, it’s a great result. Full stop,” Sancho stated.
Theobald recalls the difficulty of playing in Central America and what the team would have gone through. “When one looks at the extreme conditions, the hostile environment; it is commendable that they were able to disregard distractions, stick with their game plan and come away with the victory,” Theobald surmised.
Meanwhile, former “Strike Squad” defender Brian Williams believes the Soca Warriors must continue to develop. “Sunday night was good for us,” said Williams. “It is the first time the national team beat El Salvador in El Salvador. So it’s definitely a positive one for us in terms of victory,” he noted.
“Coaching the national football team is a difficult job at this point in time,” opined Williams. “Sometime we get that odd result that we seem to go crazy about,” he added.
“But working with the national team is one that we have to be patient about and make sure that we build properly, and do the right things to move our football forward.”
Sancho added: “There is still work to be done. We have gotten two terrific results. I Can’t remember the last time we had a result like that in Central America.”
He continued: “I still feel we need to immediately put an independent technical committee in place. That is separate from the results, but I think is key in terms of continuation. We don’t want these results to be a flash in the pan.”